The government on Friday issued an advisory to over-the-top (OTT) platforms, streaming platforms, and digital intermediaries against carrying content originating from Pakistan “with immediate effect”. No Pakistani films, shows, or music on Indian OTTs: Govt

While the advisory, issued by the ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB), does not cite specific companies, it said content, including web series, films, songs, podcasts, and other streaming media must be discontinued.

“In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription-based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect,” the advisory said.

The advisory, issued under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, reminds platforms of their duty to follow the Code of Ethics and ensure content does not harm India’s sovereignty, security, foreign relations, or public order.

The advisory also points to Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules, which says that platforms must try to ensure that neither they nor their users share any content that could harm India’s unity, security, or relations with other countries.

Since the advisory is non-binding in nature, OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar among others, and digital intermediaries such as YouTube and Spotify can review and remove content that originates from Pakistan.

“While it’s a non-binding advisory, the directive language of it presents it as an expectation rather than a suggestion,” said Abhivardhan, technology law specialist and founder of legal consultancy Indic Pacific.

Meanwhile, people familiar with the matter said that the MIB and the IT ministry are working in “heightened coordination with each other” to deal with disinformation online.