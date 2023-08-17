No plans to ban Bajrang Dal in Madhya Pradesh: Congress' Digvijaya Singh

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh said on Wednesday that there are no plans to ban Bajrang Dal in Madhya Pradesh as there are a “few good people in the organisation”.

MP Digvijaya Singh said that there are a “few good people” in Bajrang Dal (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read here: Haryana: Hate speech, call to arms at Nuh mahapanchayat

Bajrang Dal leaders welcomed the decision and said the statement might be for political gain but the leader finally accepted the good work done by the organisation. Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are due in November this year.

During an interaction with reporters in Bhopal, the senior leader said: “If Congress wins assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, we will not ban Bajrang Dal. There are some good people in Bajrang Dal, but we will not spare anyone involved in riots or violence.”

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister has been continuously attacking the right wing organisations, including the RSS, the VHP and Bajarang Dal, calling their leaders “anti-social elements”. The Congress in its manifesto for Karnataka elections pledged to ban the Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, an affiliate of BJP’s ideological fount, the RSS. The party won the elections in May but is yet to implement its poll promise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress state media in-charge KK Mishra said, “Congress had never said anything about banning Bajrang Dal in Madhya Pradesh. The announcement was made with respect to Karnataka only. Every state has different law and order condition”.

Read here: VHP, Bajrang Dal to ‘resume’ rally in violence-hit Nuh on Aug 28

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal state leader Lokendra Malviya said, “Congress is taking support of Hindutva in Madhya Pradesh and that’s why they said Bajrang Dal will not be banned. They tried to defame us a lot but people of India didn’t allow their agenda. Even for a political gain, they accepted the fact that Bajrang Dal is doing welfare of people of the state.”

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal, however, said, “They (Congress) will do anything to project themselves as Hindus but nobody is going to believe them because they are the same (people) who called Lord Ram, an imagination.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON