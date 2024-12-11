No plans to release quarterly reports on internet shutdown orders: Minister

New Delhi: The government does not intend to release quarterly reports detailing internet shutdown orders, minister of state for communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said that the government does not plan to set up an independent inquiry to study the economic, social, and community-wide impact of internet shutdowns,. (Picture for representation)

In a written response to a question from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) lawmaker D Ravi Kumar, Sekhar said the government also does not plan to set up an independent inquiry to study the economic, social, and community-wide impact of internet shutdowns.

“The contribution of the internet to the well-being of citizens must be balanced with preventing misuse by anti-social elements, which requires temporary shutdowns as per the rules based on assessments by local (state/UT) authorities,” the response read.

Kumar also asked if the government intended to “repeal” the section related to internet shutdowns (Section 20) of the Telecommunications Act 2023 or introduce safeguards to prevent its potential misuse.

Sekhar said there was no such proposal, and the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024, contain “necessary safeguards to prevent the potential misuse of this section.”

Also Read: Dera Jagmalwali succession dispute: Sirsa tense, internet suspended for a day

The government brought the new rules into effect on November 22.

These rules mandate the publication of all orders suspending telecom services, including internet services, with specific reasons, geographical areas, and durations, which cannot exceed 15 days.

In a significant change from the older rules, authorities can now only stop telecom services when no other reasonable means are available, meaning internet shutdowns can no longer be the first response.

However, the rules are silent on publishing review committee orders and deliberations.

In February 2024, a Supreme Court bench of Justices BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala, and Sandeep Mehta ruled that while committee deliberations need not be published, “it will be necessary to publish the final order.”

Under the new rules, the review committee is empowered to set aside any suspension order that doesn’t comply with the parent act.