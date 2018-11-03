‘No point living a life of misery’: Lalu’s son Tej Pratap Yadav on filing for divorce from Aishwarya Rai

Tej Pratap Yadav, son of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, on Saturday confirmed that he had filed for divorce from his wife of six months Aishwarya Rai, reports ANI. He had filed the divorce papers on Friday.

“It is true that I have filed a petition. Ghut-ghut ke jeene se toh koi fayeda hai nahi (No point living a life of misery), Tej Pratap Yadav was quoted by ANI as saying.

Earlier, Tej Pratap’s lawyer cited ‘incompatibility’ as the reason for the divorce. “I cannot give much details. I was only told by my client that he and his wife were not compatible and hence he wanted a divorce,” lawyer Yashwant Kumar Sharma said.

The separation has been sought invoking Section 13 A of the Hindu Marriage Act under which either spouse can unilaterally seek divorce, said lawyer Yashwant Kumar Sharma, who filed the petition on behalf of Tej Pratap at a civil court in Patna.

Tej Pratap, a sitting RJD MLA and a former Bihar minister, had tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai on May 12. The grand wedding ceremony for which Prasad, serving sentences in fodder scam cases, had flown in from Ranchi after obtaining parole from a court, was attended by leaders from virtually all political parties including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

