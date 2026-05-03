‘No politician should come….’: Pune rape victim's father calls for ‘death penalty’ for accused

The father of the four-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered in Nasrapur in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday made an appeal to political leaders, while seeking justice for his daughter.

Hundreds of people had blocked the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The father, who said he was in Dehu to immerse his daughter's remains, requested that no condolence visits be made to his house until justice is served and the accused is given capital punishment. “We are currently in Dehu to immerse my daughter's ashes. During this time, I've been informed by relatives and friends that several politicians have been visiting our home to offer condolences etc,” he said, according to ANI news agency.

“I want to make one humble request on behalf of my family and myself until my daughter receives justice and the accused is awarded the death penalty, no politician should come to our home to meet us,” he added.

Also Read | Rape of 4-year-old sparks massive protests in Pune, highway blocked: Top developments

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident took place in Bhor tehsil of Pune district on Friday (May 1), when a 65-year-old man lured the four-year-old minor girl with the promise of food. He then took her to a cattle enclosure where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and later killed her by hitting her with a stone, PTI news agency cited the police as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident took place in Bhor tehsil of Pune district on Friday (May 1), when a 65-year-old man lured the four-year-old minor girl with the promise of food. He then took her to a cattle enclosure where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and later killed her by hitting her with a stone, PTI news agency cited the police as saying. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The victim's father further said that the family would be “open to meeting” people, including politicians, only after “justice is served.” “Until then, we request that no visits be made to offer condolences,” he added in the self-made video.

The accused, who lived in the surrounding area in a village in Pune district, has been arrested. The Pune Rural Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Singh Gill, said the accused, who is a labourer, already had two similar cases against him, including a POCSO case.

State govt assures justice, protestors block Mumbai-Bengaluru highway

Even as the incident sparked outrage, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the state government will demand capital punishment for the accused.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fadnavis, while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Nagpur, said he had spoken to the family of the victim and asserted that the case would be heard through a fast-track court “in record time.”

“I spoke twice to the father of the victim, and I have told him that we will work towards getting capital punishment for the accused. Accordingly, we will fast-track the case and complete it in record time,” he said, according to PTI.

Hundreds of people had blocked the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune on Saturday, leading to traffic being disrupted for about four hours. Several videos surfaced on social media showing a huge traffic jam on the highway.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused was arrested on the basis of CCTV footage taken from a private residence. A case has been registered against the 65-year-old under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and releveant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He has been remanded in police custody till May 7.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arya Mishra ...Read More Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON