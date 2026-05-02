Rape of 4-year-old sparks massive protests in Pune, highway blocked, Fadnavis seeks death penalty: Top developments

The sexual assault and murder of a four-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Pune district has sparked outrage and protests, with protestors demanding strict action against the accused. According to the police, the accused allegedly “lured the child” with the promise of food. (ANI Video Grab)

The minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old labourer in a village in Bhor tehsil on Friday, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused allegedly “lured the child” with the promise of food. The 65-year-old then “took her to a shed in a cattle enclosure, where he sexually assaulted her and killed her”, PTI news agency cited a police official as saying. The girl's relatives began looking for her after she went missing. A CCTV footage taken from a private residence captured the accused with the child, following which he was arrested.

“..The accused is a 65-year-old man who lives in the surrounding area. He lured the girl and did this...We arrested the accused within an hour of receiving information...” Pune Rural Police SP Sandeep Singh Gill told ANI news agency.

Pune-Bengaluru highway blocked; CM assures action: Top developments Protestors block Pune-Bengaluru highway: Protestors took to streets after outrage over the incident, blocking the Pune-Bengaluru highway. After the incident, hundreds of villagers had gathered at a police chowki and the highway on Friday night, demanding strict action against the accused.

Accused had two cases against him: According to Pune Rural Police SP Gill, the accused already had “two similar cases registered against him including a POCSO case in 2015.”

“The accused has a criminal history, with cases registered against him in 1998 and 2015. He was subsequently acquitted in both instances,” Gill told PTI news agency.