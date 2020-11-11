No pre-final exam for classes 10, 12 in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

india

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 19:01 IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that no pre-final examination would be held for class 10 and 12 in the state in view of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Due to the ongoing Covid pandemic situation, the State Education Department has decided that students currently studying in classes 10th and 12th will not have their pre-final tests, said Banerjee.

Banerjee had earlier said that her administration will think about reopening educational institutions after Kali Puja on November 15 “depending on the Covid-19 situation at that time”.

The development comes amid speculations that the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) might change the schedule of Class 10, Class 12 exams in 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the CBSE had postponed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) due to pandemic and the CTET examination will now be held on January 31, 2021.

West Bengal on Tuesday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,415 Covid-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,72,265, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll rose to 7,403 after 53 more people succumbed to the disease.

The bulletin said that 3,891 people tested positive for the infection during the day, pushing the tally to 4,13,112.

The number of active cases now stands at 33,444.

In the last 24 hours, 44,117 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state, the bulletin added.