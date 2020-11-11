e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / No pre-final exam for classes 10, 12 in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

No pre-final exam for classes 10, 12 in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that her administration will think about reopening educational institutions after Kali Puja on November 15 “depending on the Covid-19 situation at that time”.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 19:01 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal on Tuesday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,415 Covid-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,72,265, the health department said in a bulletin.
West Bengal on Tuesday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,415 Covid-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,72,265, the health department said in a bulletin.(PTI)
         

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that no pre-final examination would be held for class 10 and 12 in the state in view of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Due to the ongoing Covid pandemic situation, the State Education Department has decided that students currently studying in classes 10th and 12th will not have their pre-final tests, said Banerjee.

Banerjee had earlier said that her administration will think about reopening educational institutions after Kali Puja on November 15 “depending on the Covid-19 situation at that time”.

The development comes amid speculations that the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) might change the schedule of Class 10, Class 12 exams in 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the CBSE had postponed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) due to pandemic and the CTET examination will now be held on January 31, 2021.

West Bengal on Tuesday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,415 Covid-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,72,265, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll rose to 7,403 after 53 more people succumbed to the disease.

The bulletin said that 3,891 people tested positive for the infection during the day, pushing the tally to 4,13,112.

The number of active cases now stands at 33,444.

In the last 24 hours, 44,117 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state, the bulletin added.

tags
top news
‘Not only because BJP won...’: PM Modi congratulates India
‘Not only because BJP won...’: PM Modi congratulates India
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
LIVE: No repolling in any centre, peaceful voting hallmark of this Bihar election, says PM Modi
LIVE: No repolling in any centre, peaceful voting hallmark of this Bihar election, says PM Modi
‘NDA would have won regardless,’ says Owaisi on ‘vote katwa’ jibe
‘NDA would have won regardless,’ says Owaisi on ‘vote katwa’ jibe
‘India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,’ says PM Modi
‘India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,’ says PM Modi
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
IPL 2020: ‘Mumbai Indians would win T20 World Cup’
IPL 2020: ‘Mumbai Indians would win T20 World Cup’
‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP’s Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy
‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP’s Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In