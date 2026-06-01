No proposal yet on ministeries, Deputy CMs in DK Shivakumar's govt: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday that the party leadership had not yet received any formal proposal regarding the size or structure of the new Karnataka council of ministers, leaving key decisions on ministers and deputy chief ministers pending.

New Delhi, May 29 (ANI): Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar meets Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi on Friday. (AICC/ANI Photo)(AICC)

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“We have to see. No proposal has come yet. Once it comes, discussions will be held on how many ministers and deputy chief ministers,” Kharge said while speaking to reporters at Kalaburgi airport.

He indicated that the contours of the new government would become clearer only after Shivakumar’s swearing as chief minister on June 3. “All these matters are under discussion. We will know after June 3. Right now, we have to wait,” he said.

Also Read: DK Shivakumar gets CLP’s nod as next CM of Karnataka, oath-taking on June 3

Kharge also suggested that appointments could be spread across multiple rounds. “Whether he appoints eight or 10 ministers, we have not received any proposal. Once it comes, one phase may be completed first and the remaining positions could be filled after 15 days or a month,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} As deliberations continue, outgoing CM Siddaramaiah has sought a significant role in shaping the new administration. Leaders aware of the matter said the former CM raised issues relating to Cabinet representation, community balance and portfolio allocation during a meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Kharge in Delhi a day after stepping down from office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As deliberations continue, outgoing CM Siddaramaiah has sought a significant role in shaping the new administration. Leaders aware of the matter said the former CM raised issues relating to Cabinet representation, community balance and portfolio allocation during a meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Kharge in Delhi a day after stepping down from office. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The leaders said Siddaramaiah has yet to submit the final list of his supporters for inclusion in the Shivakumar ministry and is expected to complete consultations before forwarding the names to Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The leaders said Siddaramaiah has yet to submit the final list of his supporters for inclusion in the Shivakumar ministry and is expected to complete consultations before forwarding the names to Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of Siddaramaiah’s principal suggestions concerned the appointment of deputy chief ministers. Leaders quoted above said he argued that such positions should be considered only if major social groups, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and Lingayats, receive adequate representation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of Siddaramaiah’s principal suggestions concerned the appointment of deputy chief ministers. Leaders quoted above said he argued that such positions should be considered only if major social groups, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and Lingayats, receive adequate representation. {{/usCountry}}

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The Congress leadership also conveyed that Yathindra Siddaramaiah would be accommodated in the government and could be considered for a suitable portfolio, the leaders said.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar inspected the site earmarked for the construction of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Bhavan in Bengaluru and said that arrangements are being made for live streaming of the swearing-in ceremony from Lok Bhavan. “Since we are unable to accommodate all our leaders at the Lok Bhavan, the ceremony will be streamed live. All our workers and our leaders can also watch from here. I am also inviting all religious leaders to be a part of this event,” he said.

Asked whether other leaders would take oath alongside him, Shivakumar said, “I don’t know. Whatever the party high command decides will happen.”

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Shivakumar formally informed Governor Thawarchand Gehlot of his unanimous election as Congress Legislature Party leader on Saturday. His elevation follows Siddaramaiah’s resignation on May 28.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev ...Read More Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics. Read Less

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