‘No question of apology’: Kharge on Rahul Gandhi's London remarks

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that "there is no question of apology" over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the UK as he just talked about democracy. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.(Twitter)

Read here: Rahul Gandhi returns from abroad today, may attend Parliament: Report

While speaking to the media, Kharge said, "I want to ask those who are seeking an apology that Modiji went to 5-6 countries and there he (Modi) humiliated our country saying it was a sin to be born in India, now these people same people are curbing freedom of expression".

He further stated that there is no point in demands for an apology by the BJP.

"In this country TV channels are being pressurised, and those who speak the truth are being put in jail so if this is not a way to end democracy in India then what else is? So there is no question of apology as he (Rahul Gandhi) only talked about democracy." Kharge said.

"Rahul Ji just talked about democracy and wherever people go in debates they express their opinion so this issue is irrelevant," he added.

Earlier, Union Minister Piyush Goyal demanded an apology stating that Rahul Gandhi should come to Parliament House and apologize to the speaker and members of the house for defaming Indian democracy on foreign soil.

"Our democracy works on sound principles. He has humiliated the Indian parliament on foreign soil. I strongly condemn the comments he made about our Parliament. Again I will say he should come back and apologise to the House and the Speaker," Goyal said.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi had addressed a lecture at Cambridge University in London where he mentioned that Indian democracy is under pressure and opposition voices are being stifled.

Read here: 'Not right…': Hema Malini criticises Rahul Gandhi for his UK speech

Rahul Gandhi said, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for democracy is Parliament, free press, and the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, and moving around all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy." (ANI)