‘Not right…’: Hema Malini criticises Rahul Gandhi for his UK speech

BJP MP and actor Hema Malini on Tuesday criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his comments during his tour of the United Kingdom earlier this month. “It is not right to speak against India in another country,” she told the news agency ANI. BJP MP and actor Hema Malini (ANI Photo/SansadTV)

“Our Prime Minister has worked hard to make India's name across the world. It is not right of Rahul Gandhi to go across another country and speak against India. Whatever it is, they can sort it out in the parliament, not abroad,” Hema Malini said.

With the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament kickstarting on Monday, both Houses have been witnessing a massive ruckus over the UK speech row - with the BJP increasing pressure on Rahul Gandhi to apologise.

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday was adjourned till 2 pm, while the Lok Sabha was adjourned till Wednesday after the opposition members caused an uproar over the government's demand for an apology from Gandhi.

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday - without naming Gandhi - alleged that he had “insulted the Parliament and constitutional institutions”.

“Yesterday, we had raised a very important issue and the manner in which India was insulted and its institutions, including the Parliament, were insulted. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are part of the Parliament, which has been insulted. I feel this is the first time that the entire Parliament was insulted,” he said.

He further claimed that “the entire world is watching how India will respond to this serious issue.”

Earlier, on Monday, union defence minister Rajanth Singh started the Parliament proceedings by asking Gandhi to tender an apology. “Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise before the House,” he said in the Lok Sabha.

During his address to the British parliamentarians in London, the Congress MP alleged that the “functioning microphones of Opposition leaders in Parliament are often silenced.” He also made several other allegations including on PM Modi, 'attack of democracy', and China issue.

(With inputs from ANI)