North India shivers under 'cold day' conditions; no relief expected | 10 points

Delhi is expected to face cold day to severe cold day conditions on Friday, indicating a significant drop in temperatures. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and isolated places in Uttar Pradesh will also experience these chilly conditions, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Isolated places in Punjab and Rajasthan are likely to be gripped by cold wave conditions, adding to the winter chill. Commuters travel amid a cold and foggy weather in Amritsar on Thursday. (ANI)

A cold day is declared if the maximum temperature dips between 4.5-6.4 degrees below the normal for the season. A severe cold day is declared if temperatures are 6.5 degrees below normal for the season.

Here are the top weather updates: