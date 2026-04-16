'No reservation on basis of religion': Amit Shah counters Samajwadi MP in Lok Sabha

Parliament proceedings on Thursday saw a sharp political exchange between the government and the Opposition as bills related to delimitation and women's quota in Lok Sabha were introduced. Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to objections raised by Opposition members, reiterating the government’s position.

Amit Shah counters Samajwadi MP in Lok Sabha. (Screengrab@Sansad TV)

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Amit Shah clarified that it was “unconstitutional” to have reservation on the basis of religion after Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav reportedly sought the women from backward classes in the Parliament quota. According to news agency PTI, Yadav also alleged that delimitation is being de-linked from Census.

While responding to objections raised by the Samajwadi Party MP, Amit Shah said, “Our Constitution doesn't allow reservation on the basis of religion. I want to say that any reservation to Muslims on the basis of religion is unconstitutional.”

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{{^usCountry}} Dharmendra Yadav had opposed all three bills introduced by the government in the Lok Sabha, while asserting that his party is a strong supporter of women's reservation. "We oppose the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and Delimitation Bill, 2026...There is no other party which is a bigger supporter of women's reservation," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dharmendra Yadav had opposed all three bills introduced by the government in the Lok Sabha, while asserting that his party is a strong supporter of women's reservation. "We oppose the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and Delimitation Bill, 2026...There is no other party which is a bigger supporter of women's reservation," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the Lok Sabha, Akhilesh Yadav questioned the Centre’s urgency in pushing the women’s reservation Bill and called for the completion of the census before proceeding with delimitation-related proposals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the Lok Sabha, Akhilesh Yadav questioned the Centre’s urgency in pushing the women’s reservation Bill and called for the completion of the census before proceeding with delimitation-related proposals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Why are you in such a hurry. Why is the Centre rushing for women's reservation? Start with the Census first. Samajwadi Party is for women's reservation, but is opposed to the approach via delimitation. As soon as the census is done, we will ask for the caste census, and then the reservation issue will come. Hence, you want to do dhokha with us (cheat us.)Yadav said. ” Get LIVE updates here Opposition raises concerns {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Why are you in such a hurry. Why is the Centre rushing for women's reservation? Start with the Census first. Samajwadi Party is for women's reservation, but is opposed to the approach via delimitation. As soon as the census is done, we will ask for the caste census, and then the reservation issue will come. Hence, you want to do dhokha with us (cheat us.)Yadav said. ” Get LIVE updates here Opposition raises concerns {{/usCountry}}

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Congress MP KC Venugopal also objected to the introduction of the proposed legislation, questioning both its intent and implications.

Also read | Delimitation bill: Does the math favour the Opposition in Lok Sabha?

Addressing the House, he said, “I object to the bill introduced by Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Amit Shah. This bill is a fundamental attack on the Indian federal structure. What exactly is the intention of this bill? The parliament passed the bill in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, ensuring 33 per cent reservation of women.”

Responding swiftly, Shah maintained that such objections were premature at the introduction stage. He underlined that members could not debate the substance of the Bills at this point and were limited to technical objections.

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He also indicated that the government would address the Opposition’s concerns more fully during the discussion phase, saying a “strong reply” would be given in due course.

Key bills on the table

The government has lined up three major pieces of legislation for introduction: the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, both to be moved by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to be introduced by Shah.

Also read | Lok Sabha Speaker's quip as Rahul Gandhi raises doubt on Venugopal's mic

These proposals are part of a broader legislative push linked to electoral reforms and the implementation of women’s reservation.

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To facilitate the passage of these measures, the government has convened a special sitting of Parliament from April 16 to 18. The focus is on advancing amendments related to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

In addition, the Law Minister is expected to move a proposal to suspend provisions of Rule 66 in the Lok Sabha. The move aims to enable the simultaneous consideration and passage of the Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill and the Delimitation Bill.

The motion states that the this House "do suspend the proviso to rule 66 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha in its application to the motions for taking into consideration and passing of the Delimitation Bill, 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in as much as these are dependent upon the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, 2026".

Push for 2029 implementation

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The government has been seeking Opposition support to ensure that women’s reservation is implemented from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, based on the 2011 Census.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appealed for consensus, urging political parties to back the amendment.

“This is the wish of every sister and daughter of this country, and we must fulfil it with unanimity,” he said at an event in Dehradun earlier this week.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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