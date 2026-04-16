'Only yours doesn't work': Lok Sabha Speaker's quip as Rahul Gandhi raises doubt on Venugopal's mic

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla joked in Parliament on Thursday as Leader of Opposition in the House, Rahul Gandhi, briefly raised doubts on whether Congress MP KC Venugopal's mic was working. New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Special session of Parliament. (Sansad TV )

During the special session of Parliament, Venugopal raised questions on the government's intent behind the proposal for 33% reservation for women in the House and questioned why the move was not implemented in 2024. Follow live updates on Parliament session today.

This is when union Home Minister Amit Shah stood up, objecting to how could the merits of the bill be questioned without it being taken up for discussion.

‘No mic’, says Rahul Gandhi As the Lok Sabha speaker began to explain the procedure of the House to Venugopal, someone in the Opposition first raised doubts on whether the MP's mic was on.

"Mic hi mute tha (The mic was off)," a leader said, and Rahul Gandhi also pointed to the microphone and said "No mic". This is when the Lok Sabha Speaker quipped: "Chalu hai mic chalu hai, aapka hi band hota hai (The mic is on, only yours doesn't work)."

A clip of this exchange went viral on social media: