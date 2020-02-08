‘No right to scold anyone’: Lok Sabha Speaker disapproves of Babul Supriyo’s remark against Congress leader

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 02:43 IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday disapproved of Union minister Babul Supriyo’s remarks against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, saying he has no right to scold any member of the House.

The Speaker immediately expunged Supriyo’s remarks against Chowdhury, which also prompted strong protests by the Congress members.

“Mantri ji, aapko adhikaar nahi diya (gaya hai) daatne ka (minister, you have not been given right to scold),” Birla told Supriyo.

The Speaker also told the parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi to explain Parliamentary proceedings to Supriyo.

Supriyo is the minister of state for environment, forest and climate change, was replying.

The Speaker also cut short Supriyo’s reply to a supplementary related to air pollution during the Question Hour.

Amid protests by Congress members, Supriyo said he has known Chowdhury for a long time and was withdrawing the remarks.

Earlier, Chowdhury said the written reply related to national clean air programme was just a statement of intention and alleged that the government has failed in addressing the issues. In response, Supriyo said since Chowdhury is following ‘Fit India’ regime, he might have been doing Yoga and did not get enough time to read the answer.