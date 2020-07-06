e-paper
Home / India News / No sanitation worker will go down manholes to clean sewers, orders Rajasthan CM

No sanitation worker will go down manholes to clean sewers, orders Rajasthan CM

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said machines should be used for cleaning sewers.

india Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
sanitation workers often enter sewers through manholes to clear blockages.
sanitation workers often enter sewers through manholes to clear blockages.(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
         

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday directed all district collectors and municipal authorities to ensure that no sanitation worker enters sewers through manholes to clean sewage.

“This work should be done completely by machines. There should be no incident of death because of entering a manhole for cleaning sewage,” he said.

There have been many cases across the country where sanitation workers have died after falling unconscious in sewers because of noxious gases.

Gehlot said the dedication with which the sanitation workers and representatives of urban bodies have worked has helped to curb the spread of coronavirus infection.

Interacting with the public representatives of urban bodies and sanitation staff of around 196 urban bodies, he said the hard work of all including the sanitation staff, doctors, nursing, anganwadi workers and police has increased the honor and respect of Rajasthan in the country.

He called upon sanitation workers to maintain the same spirit for the future that they have shown in the battle against Covid-19.

The CM said that for the last four months, Rajasthan has managed to control Covid-19 and sanitation workers have played a big role in keeping the city, street and neighborhood free from infection by risking their lives.

The state government provided Rs 1,000 to sanitation staff for masks, gloves, sanitizers and other safety items.

Rajasthan is the first state to provide an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to government and non-government personnel, he said.

The Chief Minister interacted with public representatives such as Mayor, Chairman, Councilors and took suggestions from them. He interacted with sanitation inspectors and workers, asked their experience and problems.

UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal said that the state government is going to introduce Indira Rasoi Yojana in all the urban bodies of the state. Under this, twice a day nutritious food will be made available to the poor at a subsidized rate of Rs 8 per plate in the permanent canteens. The number of canteens in each urban body will be determined based on the area and population. The state government will spend Rs 100 crore annually on this scheme. A committee will be constituted for its monitoring under the chairmanship of the District Collector.

