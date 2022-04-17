No shame even after defeat: Babul Supriyo's angry tweet at CPM's Saira Shah Halim

After winning the Ballygunge assembly bypoll in his first election on a Trinamool ticket, Babul Supriyo on Saturday slammed at CPM's Saira Shah Halim, who stood second pushing the BJP candidate to the third place. "The lady who is a loser by people's verdict does not show the grace to accept the defeat but instead goes ahead to call me 'corrupt'," Babul Supriyo tweeted angrily on Saturday night. The attack came after Saira Halim, the niece of actor Naseeruddin Shah said CPM, in fact, did well in the bypoll by increasing their votes in several wards. Refuting the notion that TMC and the BJP are the major contenders, people have extended support to CPM, to a person who has stayed away from controversies, Saira Halim said reacting to the results.

"Even after a filthy deplorable campaign full of lies & deceit @CPIM_WESTBENGAL & Saira Shah Halim shows no class, forget shame. She is talking the same gutter language even after people threw them away in favour of @AITCofficial. BTW, her party remains a BIG ZERO in Assembly," Babul Supriyo wrote on Twitter.

"And, now the lady who's a loser by people's verdict, doesn't show the grace to accept the defeat but instead goes ahead to call me 'Corrupt'•But I will humbly & calmly enjoy the win letting her sulk in the pain of the loss• Proves #EducationDoNotMakeOneEducated," the former BJP leader and Union minister tweeted.

In the Ballygunge bypoll, Babul Supriyo bagged 51,199 votes against Saira Halim's 30,971 votes and Keya Ghosh's (BJP) 13,220 votes. In his first reaction after the win, babul Supriyo said the election result is a slap on the BJP for the way they demean Bengalis. "Didi (Mamata Banerjee) guided us to work at grassroots levels. I dedicate my win to CM Mamata Banerjee and Ma-Mati-Manush. BJP's position shows the effect of fuel price hike," he said.

His social media outburst is not surprising as Babul Supriyo is quite active on Facebook and Twitter. Ahead of the election, he had criticised Naseeruddin Shah's video appeal seeking votes for her niece and said it looked like CPM had forced Naseeruddin Shah to record the video.

