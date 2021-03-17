No signal of concern so far: Govt on Oxford Covid vaccine side-effects
There is no signal of concern regarding the use of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in the country, said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of the Niti Aayog, on Wednesday amid speculations and subsequent review of possible side-effects of the vaccine.
"There are reports on AstraZeneca's vaccine relationship with thrombotic events in people who received the vaccine. But the European Medicines Agency (EMA, Europe's top drug agency) says that it (suspension of the vaccine) is only a precautionary measure," Paul said while addressing the weekly press briefing here.
Paul added, "There is no data to believe, as of now, that there is a causal relationship, and part of the assessment is still being done. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the investigation should go on but they have said categorically that the vaccine scale-up and implementation should not be suspended in general."
This comes days after several European countries, including Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine over blood clot concerns.
Paul further informed that India's group, which looks at the adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccines, is aware of the issue and is tracking the information in a systematic matter.
"I assure you that we have no signal of concern in this regard," he said, adding that the inoculation of Covishield, AstraZeneca's vaccine produced in India by the Serum Institute, will go on with full vigour, but will be mindful of developments in this regard.
Regarding the issue, Emer Cooke, executive director of the EMA, had earlier said that the agency remains "firmly convinced" the benefits of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine outweigh the risks of side effects, reported The Hill.
As of March 10, the EMA had received 30 reports of blood clotting events from about five million vaccinated people. The safety committee was also looking at "serious thromboembolic events" from the UK, she said.
Sweden and Latvia on Tuesday joined Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Ireland, Denmark, Iceland, and Norway in the suspension of the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stop vaccine wastage, increase RT-PCR: What Centre told states on 2nd Covid peak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Funds allocation to MEA inadequate considering foreign policy objectives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Karnataka records 1,275 new cases, highest single-day spike in 2021
- Bengaluru Urban recorded 786 total cases on Wednesday, continuing with its trend of reporting the highest number of cases in the state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 passengers deboarded from Alliance Air flight for not heeding Covid-19 protocols
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: EAM S Jaishankar says vaccine maitri created goodwill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra closes all hostels, school and colleges in Palghar as Covid spikes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No signal of concern so far: Govt on Oxford Covid vaccine side-effects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Massive Covid-19 spike in Maharashtra: 23,179 cases in 24 hrs; 2,377 in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagpur district adds 3,370 new cases, highest since the start of the pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail employees advised to convert their debit, ATM cards to RuPay-based cards
- The railways was also facilitating promotion of this move, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Active Covid cases cross 1,000 mark once again in Jammu and Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Vaccine Maitri created great global goodwill’: S Jaishankar in Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No decision yet on nationwide NRC, govt tells Rajya Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliamentary panel suggests use of ‘officials of the Union of India’
- The Committee is of the considered opinion that these three organs of governance, by and large, constitute the Union government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre says Covid-19 vaccine wastage in India at 6.5 %, calls for optimal usage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox