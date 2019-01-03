No urgent hearing on Sabarimala, Supreme Court to hear plea on January 22

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused an urgent hearing on Sabarimala temple issue. The apex court said it will take up the case on January 22 as scheduled. The matter was mentioned in the Supreme Court by lawyer PV Dinesh.

The petitioner sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the Sabarimala priest for purification of temple premises after two women below 50 years of age entered the shrine Wednesday. This is the second time that the Supreme Court refused an urgent hearing on the Sabarimala issue.

Earlier in October last year, the Supreme Court had declined early hearing on petitions seeking review of its September 28 verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

Kerala has witnessed widespread protests since Wednesday after two women claimed to have entered the Sabarimala temple early morning. The BJP has joined hand with protesting groups alleging that the Left Front government of Kerala was tinkering with the belief of the devotees of Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deity of the shrine.

On the other hand, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “What the government did is a constitutional obligation. The Sangh parivar is trying to fan trouble in the state.”

Meanwhile, an adjournment motion was moved in the Lok Sabha today by parliamentarians NK Premachandran, KC Venugopal, Suresh Kodikunnil and over women entering Sabarimala temple.

