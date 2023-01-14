'No veteran like Bhishma Pitamah...': Rajnath Singh as he praises soldiers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday referred to Hindu epic Mahabharata as he paid tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives in line of duty. The Defence Minister was welcomed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to mark the Armed Forces Veterans' Day in Dehradun. Referring to the patriarch in the Hindu epic, Rajnath Singh said: "There is no veteran like Bhishma Pitamah in the Indian mythology. He lived by his pledge in a manner that his name became synonymous with resolve of steel. Today also, if somebody takes a huge pledge, it's compared with the Bhishma Pratigya. I believe that our young personnel are no less than him in living by their resolutions." The central character in the Hindu epic, Bhishma Pitamah had taken an oath for lifelong celibacy; for this, he was granted the wish of "death by choice".

In his praise for the soldiers, Rajnath Singh on Saturday further stressed: "Rain or shine, they do what they want to do. Our soldiers and armed forces are also leading by example. You inspire sacrifice and love in others."

"Whenever this country has needed, the bravehearts of Uttarakhand have displayed their indomitable courage and valour to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country. When I reach among the bravehearts of the country like you, my head bows with reverence. Visuals of your bravery and sacrifice keep flashing in front of my eyes. You have protected the borders of our country and maintained its unity and integrity," he stressed.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan was also in attendance as Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Dhami paid rich tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty at Shaurya Sthal War Memorial in Dehradun.

The Armed Forces' Veterans Day is being celebrated across the country at nine locations, as per a government release, in Juhunjhunu, Jalandhar, Panagarh, New Delhi, Dehradun, Chennai , Chandigarh, Bhubaneshwar and Mumbai by three Service Headquarters.

"The First Armed Forces Veterans Day was celebrated on January, 14, 2016 and it was decided to commemorate this day every year by hosting such interactive events in the honor of our Armed Forces Veterans and their families," the Ministry of Defence underlined in a statement on Friday. "On this very day, January 14 1953 , the First Indian Commander in Chief (C-in-C) of Indian Army- Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who led Indian Forces to Victory in the 1947 war, had formally retired from the Services. The Day is celebrated as Armed Forces Veterans Day and dedicated to our esteemed Veterans," it further highlighted.

