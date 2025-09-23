‘Nobody can claim…’: SP leader Azam Khan after being released from Sitapur Jail

Shahjahanpur: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, who was recently released from Sitapur jail earlier today, addressed allegations of vendetta politics, asserting that he has never wronged anyone, including his adversaries. Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan releases from Sitapur Jail after being granted bail, in Sitapur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Naeem Ansari)

"Vendetta comes into play only if I caused someone some harm. I have behaved well, even with my enemies. Nobody can claim that I did an injustice to anyone," Khan told ANI.

Responding to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's promise to withdraw cases against him if the party forms the government, Khan expressed ambiguity, stating, "What can I say?..."

Azam Khan was jailed in connection with the Quality Bar land encroachment case and was released after securing bail from the Allahabad High Court in May this year.

Addressing rumours of joining the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Khan said, "This can be explained only by those who are making the speculations...I did not meet anyone in jail. I was not allowed to make a phone call... So, I have been completely out of touch for 5 years".

Earlier today, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hailed Khan's release, promising to withdraw all "false" cases against him if SP returns to power in Uttar Pradesh.

"SP leader Azam Khan has been released from jail. I would like to thank the Court for this. We, the Samajwadis, believed that the Court would do justice. We hope that in the time to come, no false cases will be filed and no injustice will be done by the BJP; an officer was given extension after extension. This is a matter of joy for the Samajwadis that he has been released," he said.

Earlier, SP MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav, who had come to recieve Azam Khan, attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh while alleging that his colleague and former Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan was "framed" in false cases.

Addressing reporters, Yadav welcomed the court's decision to grant bail to Azam Khan, who was lodged in Sitapur jail.

"Azam Khan was framed by the government in false cases. However, the court has granted him bail and has provided relief to him in cases. I welcome this decision. I welcome the Supreme Court and the High Court. Many false cases were filed against him. The Samajwadi Party stands beside him," Yadav, six-time MLA of Jaswantnagar assembly constituency, said. (ANI)