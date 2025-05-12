Menu Explore
Noida man ties dog to auto and drags it for several metres; Arrested

PTI |
May 12, 2025 07:19 PM IST

The accused told police that he was taking the dog in an auto, but it fell out of the vehicle, and he was unaware about it.

A man in Greater Noida has been booked for animal cruelty and arrested after a video of him dragging a dog tied to an auto went viral, police said on Monday.

Noida-based activist Anuradha Mishra said that strict punishment should be given in dog cruelty cases, because such cases are on the rise.(Representative Image)
They said Nitin, a resident of Dadha village under Kasna police station limits, was arrested on Sunday.

Captured by a passerby, the video of a dog tied to the auto and being dragged for several metres had sparked outrage online, with dog lovers expressing anger against the owner for negligence and demanding action against him.

Kasna station in-charge Dharmendra Shukla told PTI, "The dog's owner Nitin was identified from the video. He has been booked under sections pertaining to animal cruelty and arrested on Sunday."

He said the accused told police that he was taking the dog in an auto, but it fell out of the vehicle, and he was unaware about it.

"The dog is in a stable condition. It is fine now," said Shukla.

Noida-based activist Anuradha Mishra said that strict punishment should be given in dog cruelty cases, because such cases are on the rise.

Noida man ties dog to auto and drags it for several metres; Arrested
