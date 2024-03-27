 Nominations for Phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls to begin tomorrow: ECI | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Nominations for Phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls to begin tomorrow: ECI

ByShriya Ganguly
Mar 27, 2024 04:25 PM IST

The second phase of polls will be held in 88 constituencies in 12 states and UTs, besides some parts of Outer Manipur constituency in the strife-torn northeastern state

The filing of nominations for the first phase of 2024 general elections, except for the seats in Bihar, will end today and the process for the second phase will begin tomorrow, the Election Commission said.

Union minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari files his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the presence of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur on Wednesday. (PTI)
Union minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari files his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the presence of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur on Wednesday. (PTI)

In Bihar, the last date for filing nominations for the first phase of polls has been extended till Thursday on account of a festival.

The first phase of elections will be held on April 19 in 102 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) in 21 states and Union territories (UTs). The second phase of polls will be held in 88 constituencies in 12 states and UTs, besides some parts of Outer Manipur constituency in the strife-torn northeastern state.

The notification for elections in the Outer Manipur constituency was included in the gazette notification issued for Phase 1. Fifteen assembly constituencies (ACs) in this constituency will go to polls in Phase 1 and 13 in Phase 2.

“The Gazette notification for 88 Parliamentary constituencies (PCs) across 12 states/Union territories going for polls in the General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024 will be issued on March 28. The polling in these 88 PCs along with one part PC in Manipur (Outer Manipur) in Phase 2 will take place on April 26. the Commission said in a press release on Thursday.

The 12 states/Union territories included in Phase 2 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The last date for filing the nominations will be April 4, and the nominations will be scrutinised on April 6 in Jammu and Kashmir, and on April 5 in all other states. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 8.

The candidates who filed their nominations today included Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Bhupender Yadav and Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai.

The election will take place in seven phases, with voters across the country going to the polls on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

News / India News / Nominations for Phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls to begin tomorrow: ECI
