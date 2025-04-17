Non-Muslims won't be appointed to Waqf boards till next SC hearing: Centre

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted Centre a week's time to file a response to the petitions challenging constitutional validity of Waqf Amendment Act 2025. During the hearing, the Centre also told the court that non-Muslims won't be appointed to the Central or state Waqf boards till the next hearing. Women take part in IUML's rally against Waqf Act, in Kozhikode, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.(PTI)

The apex court has recorded the assurance given by the Centre that, until the next date of hearing, no waqf properties - including those declared by notification or registered as waqf by user - will be denotified or have their character altered.

This assurance provides temporary relief concerning the status of waqf properties under scrutiny, particularly those registered under the Waqf Act, 1995. Chief Justice of India (CJI) emphasized that any waqf property registered under the 1995 Act cannot be disturbed during this period.

Additionally, the Centre informed the Court that it will refrain from making any new appointments to the Central Waqf Council or the various Waqf Boards in the interim. This came in response to the Court’s concern about maintaining the status quo while the matter is being adjudicated. The Supreme Court has made it clear that no administrative changes, including appointments, should be carried out during this time, reinforcing the need to preserve the existing framework until a final determination is made.