Home / India News / Non-religious people entitled to reservation, rules Kerala HC

Non-religious people entitled to reservation, rules Kerala HC

india news
Published on Aug 13, 2022 12:14 AM IST
The single bench was hearing a petition moved by a group of class 12 students who had declared themselves out of any religion to caste ambit.
The Kerala high court on Friday directed the state to frame a policy to issue certificates to people belonging to non-religious category to ensure that they can also avail reservation benefits available to the economically weaker sections. (ANI)
The Kerala high court on Friday directed the state to frame a policy to issue certificates to people belonging to non-religious category to ensure that they can also avail reservation benefits available to the economically weaker sections. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala high court on Friday directed the state to frame a policy to issue certificates to people belonging to non-religious category to ensure that they can also avail reservation benefits available to the economically weaker sections.

Hearing a petition, Justice VG Arun observed that a government, which claims to be progressive, cannot deny non-religious persons benefits merely under the reason that they choose not to belong to any religion or caste. Many progressive people in the state refuse to fill columns under religion and caste in certificates these days, and their numbers are growing.

The single bench was hearing a petition moved by a group of class 12 students who had declared themselves out of any religion to caste ambit. They sought admission under the economically weaker sections (EWS) in colleges citing 103 amendment of the Constitution that ensures 10 percent reservation for EWS other than SC/ST, backward and other sections.

“The government has to formulate a policy/guideline for issuing certificates to person like petitioners who have declared themselves to be non-religious,” the court said while directing the government to take a decision at the earliest.

While the state contended that it can only go as per the recommendations of the forward community commission who declared their caste and community.

But the court held that in a secular country like India, people who make their choice to be non-religious must be appreciated and taken along.

Later, the court issued an interim order directing the government to issue non-religious certificates to petitioners so that they can also avail reservation if they fulfil other requirements. The plea will be taken up next month by the court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out