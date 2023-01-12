Home / India News / Non-resident Indians from 10 countries soon be able to make UPI payments. List

Non-resident Indians from 10 countries soon be able to make UPI payments. List

india news
Published on Jan 12, 2023 09:43 AM IST

NCPI said in a circular asked UPI participants to devise a mechanism by April 30 that will allow NRIs to make digital payments without having to get an Indian mobile number.

NCPI is enabling ten countries for online transaction. Indians having mobile numbers with country codes of these ten nations will be able to transact digitally. (File)
NCPI is enabling ten countries for online transaction. Indians having mobile numbers with country codes of these ten nations will be able to transact digitally. (File)
BySnehashish Roy, New Delhi

Non-resident Indians (NRI) from ten countries can soon transfer funds online using the unified payments interface (UPI) using their Non-Resident (External) Rupee (NRE) or Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) bank accounts. The National Payments Corporation of India earlier said in a circular asked UPI participants to devise a mechanism by April 30 that will allow NRIs to make digital payments without having to get an Indian mobile number.

Read| Govt clears 2.6k cr incentive scheme for digital payments

As a pilot project, NCPI is enabling ten countries for online transaction. Indians having mobile numbers with country codes of these ten nations will be able to transact digitally. "To begin with, we shall be enabling transaction from mobile numbers having the country code of (10 nations)... and shall extend for other country codes in near future...," the circular said.

The list countries include the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, Canada, Australia, Oman, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong. NRIs or Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) residing in these countries can open NRE accounts, whereas Indians in these countries can open NRO accounts to make payments.

List of countries with their codes

CountriesCode
United States+1
United Kingdom+44
Canada+1
Australia+61
Singapore+65
Oman+968
Saudi Arabia+966
UAE+971
Qatar+974
Hong Kong+852

The condition for UPI participants is to follow Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines time to time. According to the chairman of Payments Council of India Vishwas Patel, the major convenience factor after implementing the initiative will be for NRIs visiting India.

Read| Low-value payment in digital rupee may be made anonymous

"NRIs will just need to link their NRE and NRO accounts linked to their international SIM to UPI and use it like any other Indian UPI user for merchant payment as well as peer-to-peer payments," founder of Sarvatra Technologies Mandar Agashe told news agency PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

Topics
upi nri digital india + 1 more
upi nri digital india

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out