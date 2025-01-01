Kashmir freezes at minus 6 degrees as Delhi, Rajasthan, UP continue to shiver on New Year's day amid cold wave

North India began the New Year on January 1, 2025, with a harsh winter morning as temperatures plummeted across the region. In Delhi, the minimum temperature dropped to 7 degrees Celsius, while dense fog blanketed several parts of the capital, according to ANI. Homeless people sitting around a bonfire to protect themselves from winter on a cold weather

Delhi: On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius at 8:30am.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents as shelters for the city's homeless population. Night shelters have also been established in areas like AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

Residents of Delhi have been seen gathering around bonfires as well to fight the cold.

People were seen beginning the day with morning prayers and 'aarti' at the Pracheen Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, and the Jhandewalan temple as well.

Rajasthan: In Jaipur, the temperature dropped to 7.2 degrees celsius at 8:30am, while Bikaner and Churu recorded 7 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the IMD.

Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya was enveloped in fog, Meerut recorded 9 degrees Celsius, while Lucknow dipped to 10 degrees Celsius. Severe cold conditions are expected to reduce after Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir: Temperatures went below zero in many areas, with the Dal Lake in Srinagar remaining frozen due to the intense cold.

At 8:30am, Srinagar recorded -1.5 degrees, Gulmarg saw -2.4 degrees, Pahalgam reached -6°C, while Banihal and Kupwara went down to 0.4°C, according to the IMD.

Despite the cold, people celebrated the New Year with fervour, gathering on streets, parks and visiting temples, churches and mosques to welcome 2025.