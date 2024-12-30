Valley reels under cold wave, another spell of snow likely from Jan 1: MeT

Two Western Disturbances are heading towards Kashmir which could bring moderate to heavy snowfall in the Valley, said MeT officials. Tourists enjoying shikara boat ride at Dal Lake against snow in the backdrop of snow covered mountains in Srinagar on Monday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

Last week, Kashmir observed this winters first major snowfall which left roads and highways closed for two days. There has been huge accumulation of snow on the upper reaches of Kashmir after the last week’s snow.

From past 10 days, Kashmir has been reeling under severe cold wave with mercury going down to -10 degree Celsius at many places, even Srinagar, on December, had witnessed coldest night in five decades when night temperature dropped to -8.6 degree Celsius. The Valley had witnessed dry spell in November and first three weeks of December.

Meteorologist Mukthar Ahmad said that two Western Disturbances are approaching towards Kashmir which could hit the Valley and Jammu regions from January 1 to 6. “The first WD as per our models is feeble that could bring light snowfall and rainfall in Kashmir. The second one which is likely to hit Kashmir on January 3 and will be more active on January 4, could bring heavy to moderate snowfall in upper reaches of Kashmir. There could be snowfall even in plains of Kashmir.”

This year Kashmir has witnessed timely snowfall in December which is in initial days of 40 day long harsh winter also known as Chilay Kalan which started on December 21 and will end on January 30. “This time Kashmir witnessed timely snowfall and at the proper time. Last two years, the snowfall skipped the December and January. This snowfall is not only good for horticulture and agriculture but also for our water sources,” said Jalal Jeelani, water expert and an environmentalist.

Tourist and ski resort was the coldest place in Kashmir as the night temperature dropped to -10 degree Celsius, however during the day resort recorded 0.6 degree Celsius. The resort last week recorded more than two feet of snow and resort is full with tourists.

Srinagar recorded 0.9 degree Celsius during night and 6 degree Celsius during day. Pahalgam, another tourist resort, witnessed -9.2 degree Celsius during night. Qazigund also known as gateway of Kashmir recorded -2.7 degree Celsius. Winter capital Jammu on Monday recorded 16.4 degree Celsius.