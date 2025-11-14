Kohima, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Northeast has been given "top priority" by the central government in terms of infrastructure, investments, skill development and digital expansion. Northeast given 'top priority' in infra, investment, skill development: Nirmala Sitharaman

She made the remarks while interacting with students and young professionals at the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology Kohima, where participants raised questions on the Act East Policy, emerging technologies, women's financial empowerment and digital inclusion.

"Northeast has been kept at the centre of policy when you're looking at development, skills, investments," she said in response to a query by Rishabh Sethi on leveraging the Act East Policy for innovation and trade. The region, she noted, is now supported by stronger connectivity, improved digital infrastructure and widening market access.

After decades of lagging infrastructure, the Northeast is witnessing rapid upgrades in highways, airports, digital networks and logistics. "Capacities have been ramped up… and digital capabilities are catching up very fast," she said, adding that the region's location makes it a key partner in India's engagement with Southeast Asia.

Responding to a question on India's digital future amid AI and robotics, Sitharaman praised the students' aspiration to contribute to national growth. Such a mindset, she said, is essential for building a developed India by 2047. At the same time, she cautioned young people to guard against negative influences, particularly drug abuse, which derails potential. She urged them to uplift one another and build a positive ecosystem of learning and opportunity.

On a question from Rebecca Yeptho, an M.Tech scholar in Cyber Forensic and Information Security, on women's financial awareness, Sitharaman said that while Indian women have traditionally managed household finances, modern opportunities demand stronger financial independence.

"Control your money, manage your money, and become financially independent — not to the detriment of the family, but to strengthen it," she said. Sitharaman cited government schemes, including collateral-free loans for women entrepreneurs, higher-interest savings accounts and long-term schemes like PM Vatsalya, which help build financial security from early childhood.

She also advocated expanding AI education at schools and colleges, saying early exposure will help students navigate new technologies with confidence. Reflecting on her recent visit to the Tata Semiconductor ATMP facility in Assam, she said the semiconductor sector presents unprecedented opportunities for the Northeast.

The Union Finance minister said the Universal Service Obligation Fund and the BharatNet programme are rapidly expanding optical-fibre connectivity to villages, ensuring access for schools, hospitals, post offices and panchayats. BSNL's indigenous 4G and 5G technologies, along with private telecom operators, are also extending coverage in remote areas. "What was earlier expected to be completed by 2029 is now progressing at a much faster pace," she said.

Sitharaman, who is on a three-day official visit to Nagaland, arrived in Kohima on Friday from Kiphire.

At NIELIT Kohima, she witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between NIELIT Kohima and Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Private Limited. The agreement marks a "new milestone" for Nagaland and the Northeast in building semiconductor talent and strengthening India's advanced manufacturing ecosystem. The MoU focuses on Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging — a critical stage in the semiconductor value chain.

The MoU was exchanged between Prof Dr Madan Mohan Tripathi, Director General and Vice-Chancellor of NIELIT, and Team McIntosh, Vice President and Head of Manufacturing Excellence and Operations, Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt. Ltd.

In another programme, Sitharaman handed over certificates to personnel from the Army Educational Corps, Ministry of Defence, who completed a 540-hour training in Cyber Security and Social Media Analytics.

She also launched SAMARTH, a holistic learning model integrating technology, psychology and ethics to shape responsible innovators. The initiative blends AI, robotics, electronics and value-based learning to transform schools into incubators of creativity and digital confidence. SAMARTH Innovation Kits were distributed to nine schools across Nagaland.

Earlier, the Union minister visited exhibits of startups, student innovation projects, the India AI Lab and the R&D Cyber Forensics Lab.

On Saturday, she will inaugurate the AI Centre of Excellence for Skilling at the Nagaland Tool Room & Training Centre , Dimapur, and review the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment Project before departing for New Delhi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.