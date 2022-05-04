Northeast is natural gateway to South East Asia and beyond: President Kovind

GUWAHATI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday highlighted the strategic importance of northeast and the need to speed up development in the region.

“Northeastern region is the natural gateway for India to South East Asia and beyond. With over 5300 km of international border with several neighbouring countries, it has significant strategic value,” Kovind said at the valedictory ceremony of North East Festival being celebrated as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in Guwahati.

“With the launch of the Look East Policy, the security-centric approach towards neighbours in the east gave way to prioritising of economic issues,” he added.

Kovind reminded how in 2014 Look East Policy was upgraded to Act East Policy, which brought about a paradigm shift and marked a significant change in the potential role of the northeast region. Emphasis was placed on increased connectivity, security, stability and development, he said.

“Northeast has immense inherent strength. What it offers in terms of tourism, horticulture, handloom and sports is often unique. The whole country feels proud when sportspersons from this region step up to the podium to earn medals for India in Olympics and other international competitions,” the President said.

“Efforts are now needed to put the northeast at par with the industrially-advanced states so that more jobs are created here. Government is working with states to improve ease of doing business and facilitate flow of private investments to the northeast,” he added.

President added that development efforts for the region must integrate relevant strategies for management of natural resources and sustainable consumption pattern.

“During last 75 years, northeast has made significant progress on a variety of parameters. Be its roads, rails, airways and waterways, connectivity has grown exponentially. During the past few years, railheads have reached places where they are most required,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the President took part in the closing ceremony of the 61st session of Bodo Sahitya Sabha in Assam’s Tamulpur. The function was attended by Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi, chief ministers of Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim and other dignitaries.

“I have an old connection with people from Bodo society and hence I know about Bodo language and culture. Back when I was a member of Rajya Sabha I used to interact a lot with elected representatives from this region,” Kovind said in his address.

“I noticed that 17 Bodo writers have received Sahitya Academy Award till date and of that 10 are for collection of poems. But only two recipients are women. I will urge Bodo Sahitya Sabha to take up special efforts to promote women writers,” he added.

In his address, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Bodo language, which is at present taught in schools till Class 10, will soon be used as a medium in select schools in classes 11 and 12 as well.

He announced ₹50 lakh each to all district branches of Bodo Sahitya Sabha to set up offices and creation of a revolving fund of ₹5 crore for protection and preservation of the language.