Northeast to be key growth engine for ‘Viksit Bharat’: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union minister for development of the northeastern region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia announced during the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 on Friday that “pre-summit activities” resulted in investment commitments worth ₹4.18 lakh crore for eight states in the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) with DoNER minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the Rising North East Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

He emphasised that the Northeast is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping India’s journey towards realising its goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Held at Bharat Mandapam, the summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by key policymakers, business leaders, and industry stakeholders.

In a post on X, Scindia revealed that the ₹4.18 crore investment is a result of potential memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and letters of intent (LoIs) signed ahead of the summit.

He further revealed that MoUs and LoIs worth ₹2.6 lakh crore were coordinated through targeted roadshows over the past nine months, with cooperation from chief ministers of various states, investors and other government officials. Additionally, industrial houses have made investment announcements, amounting to ₹1.6 lakh crore. Together, these commitments mark a significant shift in how the Northeast is being positioned, Scindia said.

“Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura are ready for investment,” the minister said in a post on X.

Speaking at the summit, PM Modi highlighted the growing appeal Northeast India has for investors, particularly in the energy and semiconductor sectors. He announced that India’s first semiconductor chip made in the region will be launched soon, marking a milestone for local manufacturing and technological innovation.

Notably, under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), Assam will host one of the six semiconductor facilities announced nationwide. The facility in Assam will function as an ATMP (assembly, testing, marking, and packaging) unit, an essential part of the semiconductor value chain. This move is expected to create high-skill jobs, attract ancillary industries, and position the Northeast as a key player in India’s semiconductor ecosystem.

“Earlier, we had aspirations for investment. Today, we have a capital of possibilities,” Scindia said in his speech. “And that is why today I want to appeal to you: from 2025 to 2035, let us write a new growth story for our Northeast region. One that will become a front-line growth engine in realising the dream of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. Come, let us write this story together.”