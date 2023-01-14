Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Not a threat we expect': Omar Abdullah tells 'friend' DMK over leader's 'go to Kashmir' remark

Updated on Jan 14, 2023 08:39 PM IST

DMK's Shivaji Krishnamoorthy made the comment on Friday while targeting Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi.

J&K National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah. (PTI / File)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

‘Can go to Kashmir’ is a statement that was not expected from the DMK, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday, a day after DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy made the remark for Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi, who has been locked in a war of words with the party-led state government.

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah described Krishnamoorthy's statement as a ‘threat’ and the Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin-led party as ‘friends.’

“'Can go to Kashmir' is not a threat we expect from our friends in the DMK,” tweeted the National Conference vice president, who was among several non-BJP leaders to attend the release of Stalin's autobiography in February last year, in Chennai.

Krishnamoorthy, meanwhile, made the remark for governor Ravi while addressing a gathering on Friday.

"If you (Ravi) do not read read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we will send terrorists so that they'll gun you down," he remarked.

Taking exception to the comment, the opposition BJP wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP), and sought action against the leader.

The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has been at loggerheads with the governor over his recent statement that the state should be called ‘Tamizhagam,’ and not ‘Tamil Nadu.’

