‘Not afraid of jail’: Manish Sisodia on CBI probe in excise policy case

Ahead of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s appearance before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who is to be questioned by the probe agency in the Delhi excise case on Sunday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed fear that Sisodia may be arrested by the federal agency, and said going is jail is glory when it is done for the country and society. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia held roadshow ahead of CBI grilling (Twitter)

“God is with you Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and society, then going to jail is not a curse, it is a glory. I pray to God that you return from jail soon. Children, parents and we all of Delhi will be waiting for you,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Also Read: Manish Sisodia’s CBI questioning today; to be arrested, claims Arvind Kejriwal

In a fresh summons to Sisodia, who is an accused in the excise policy case, CBI had asked him to appear before the agency for questioning on Sunday (February 26). The federal agency had earlier asked the deputy CM to join the investigation on Sunday but he had sought more time citing the Delhi government’s budget preparations.

Earlier today, Sisodia claimed he doesn’t care if he has to stay in jail for a few months.

Once again terming the allegations (of irregularities and corruption in the excise policy) false, Sisodia said, “I am a follower of Bhagat Singh who was hanged for the country. It is a small thing to go to jail because of such false allegations.”

“Going to CBI again today, will cooperate fully in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us. I don’t care if I have to stay in jail for a few months.” Sisodia wrote on Twitter on Sunday morning.

Also Read: Manish Sisodia’s ‘jail’ tweet ahead of CBI questioning in Delhi liquor ‘scam’

In a response to Sisodia’s Tweet, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Harish Khurana said Bhagat Singh went to jail for the freedom of the country, and “Manish Sisodia will go to jail for corruption if at all he goes to jail today.”

He added, “That is why Sisodia should not take the name of Bhagat Singh. If he has not done any corruption, why Sisodia and AAP leaders are scared? The AAP leaders are in a state of panic which suggests that something is wrong,” said Khurana.

Meanwhile, a large number of security forces have been deployed outside Sisodia’s Mathura Road residence to prevent AAP workers and supporters to gather.

Sisodia, who is also the excise, education and finance minister in the Delhi government, steered the 2021-22 excise policy introduced in November 2021.

The policy overhauled the Capital’s liquor market and fetched the state government ₹8,919.59 crore, close to 27% more than the base price set for licence bids. It was aimed at making the process of purchasing liquor more consumer-friendly but instead led to unexpected excise revenue loss worth thousands of crores.

Sisodia, however, has not been named in three separate charge sheets filed so far in the case – one by CBI and two by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON