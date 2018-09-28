Not allowing women in Sabarimala temple discriminatory: Supreme Court ends age-old practice

Restrictions on entry of women in religious places for physiological reasons lowers her dignity, the Supreme Court held on Friday as it ended centuries-old practice that prohibited women in menstrual age from entering Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala.

A constitution bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra in a 4:1 verdict held exclusion on grounds of biological and physiological features was unconstitutional and discriminatory because it denied women right to be treated as equals.

CJI Misra, justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar and DY CHandrachud ruled against the restriction, declined to accept it as an essential practice of a denominated religious group and said it was a form of untouchability. “The dualism that persists in religion by glorifying and venerating women as goddesses on one hand and by imposing rigorous sanctions on the other hand in matters of devotion has to be abandoned. Such a dualistic approach and an entrenched mindset results in indignity to women and degradation of their status,” read the CJI MIsra’s verdict who wrote for Justice Khanwilkar and himself.

Lone single judge on the bench, Justice Indu Malhotra, gave a dissenting verdict. She warned against judicial review of religious faith and belief. There was a need to strike a balance between two rights – equality and freedom to profess one’s religion. “Notions of rationality cannot be invoked in matters of religion by courts,” she said.

“Prejudice against women based on notions of impurity and pollution associated with menstruation is a symbol of exclusion. The social exclusion of women, based on menstrual status, is but a form of untouchability which is an anathema to constitutional values,” Justice Chandrachud noted in his verdict. The issue for entry in a temple is not so much about the right of menstruating women to practice their right to freedom of religion, as about freedom from societal oppression, he said.

The majority judgement struck down Rule 3(b) of the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules, 1965 framed in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 4 of the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Act, 1965 unconstitutional. The top court overruled Kerala High Court’s 1991 judgement upholding the restriction on women between the age group of 10 and 50. The HC had accepted the contention of the temple board that the ‘Naisthik Brahmachari’ nature of the deity was the reason for imposing this restriction on young women”.

The judgement came on bunch of petitions filed by non-government organizations and individuals challenging Rule 3 of the 1965 Act. It was an exclusionary practice leading to a classification that lacked constitutional objective, the court was told. Since it was based on physiological factors alone, it smacked of arbitrariness, the petitioners said.

This argument was contested by the temple board that justified the centuries-old tradition and attributed it to the manifestation of the deity. Visit to the temple was a pilgrimage and pilgrims need to undertake the 41-day Vratham, which women between 10 and 50 should not do so. The classification had a reasonable nexus with the object sought to be achieved.

Senior advocate RAju Ramachandran, who was asked to assist the top court, supported the petitioners to say the right to practise religion freely encompassed the liberty, belief and faith of every individual.

CJI Misra and Khanwilkar condemned the societal attitudes centered around patriarchal mindset and remarked : “Faith and religion do not countenance discrimination but religious practices are sometimes seen as perpetuating patriarchy thereby negating the basic tenets of faith and of gender equality and rights.”

Temple board’s argument that Devotees of Ayappa constituted a religious denomination was turned down. “There is no identified group called Ayyappans. Every Hindu devotee can go to the temple. Devotees of Lord Ayyappa are just Hindus and do not constitute a separate religious denomination,” CJI’s verdict read.

“Patriarchy in religion cannot be permitted to trump over the element of pure devotion borne out of faith and the freedom to practise and profess one‟s religion. The subversion and repression of women under the garb of biological or physiological factors cannot be given the seal of legitimacy,” it said.

For Justice Chandrachud exclusion on the ground of menstrual status of a woman tantamount to untouchability that also applies to systemic humiliation, exclusion and subjugation faced by women, besides in relation to lower castes. “To treat women as children of a lesser god is to blink at the Constitution itself,” he said.

Fundamental right to profess religion was equally entitled to all persons, including women, held Justice Nariman. He said the right claimed by thanthris who justified prohibition integral to their faith must yield to the right of women who cannot be denied the right to worship at any temple of their choice.

Notions of “purity and pollution”, which stigmatize individuals, can have no place in a constitutional regime, the bench said, holding the beliefs around menstruation have been used to shackle women.

Rejecting the contention that the rules were due to the celibate character of the deity, Justice Chandrachud said “the assumption in such a claim is that a deviation from the celibacy and austerity observed by the followers would be caused by the presence of women. Such a claim cannot be sustained as a constitutionally sustainable argument. Its effect is to impose the burden of a man’s celibacy on a woman and construct her as a cause for deviation from celibacy. This is then employed to deny access to spaces to which women are equally entitled.”

The argument that Lord Ayappa as a deity was a juristic person and cannot be denied his rights under the Constitution too was dismissed by the court. Justice Chandrachud wrote that deity may be a juristic person for the purposes of religious law and asserting property rights. But, such a recognition cannot be extended to a gamut of rights.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 23:27 IST