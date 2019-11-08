Can form govt in Maharashtra, don’t need Amit Shah and Fadnavis for that: Uddhav Thackeray slams ally BJP

india

Political allies BJP and Shiv Sena’s tussle over chief ministerial post was out in the open on Friday evening as both parties delivered scathing remarks in the wake of forming alliance for Maharashtra’s 19th state government.

BJP stalwart in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis resigned from the post of chief minister on Friday evening. Fadnavis submitted his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. Minutes after tendering his resignation, Fadnavis said that the governor has asked him to be the acting chief minister in Maharashtra. His statements were countered by Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut who explicitly mentioned that Shiv Sena can form the government with a chief minister candidate from their party.

Fadnavis, who started his address by thanking people for their constant support in the last five years, took a shot at Shiv Sena by saying that the 50-50 formula was never discussed.

“I state categorically that no decision was reached in my presence on the 2.5 years sharing of the chief minister’s post,” Fadnavis said.

• “I met the governor and submitted my resignation. It has been accepted. For the last five years, I had an opportunity to serve the people of Maharashtra and I am thankful for that.”: Devendra Fadnavis

• “I state categorically that no decision was reached in my presence on the 2.5 years sharing of the chief minister’s post”: Devendra Fadnavis

• “Uddhavji did not take my calls. We did not stop discussions. They stopped talking to us. It’s possible that they were upset and wanted some time to discuss things with us. But, it is unfortunate that at the same time, Sena was talking to Congress and NCP, often twice or thrice in a day.”: Devendra Fadnavis

• Statements made by people around Sena leadership has worsened the situation: Devendra Fadnavis

• “I can understand if the Opposition criticises us, but Shiv Sena being in the government saying things about us, is not acceptable”: Devendra Fadnavis

• “If we have to stay together and if Shiv Sena wants to continue criticising Prime Minister Modi, then even we have questions”: Devendra Fadnavis

• “We are hurt with the remarks made against our leader PM Narendra Modi.”: Devendra Fadnavis

• “The governor has asked me to continue as acting chief minister until a new government is formed or an alternative arrangement is announced.”: Devendra Fadnavis

• “This is disrespecting the mandate given by the people of Maharashtra. We cannot create an environment to go in for another election.”: Devendra Fadnavis

• “There are statements by certain leaders saying BJP is trying to buy MLAs. These are all false.”: Devendra Fadnavis

• “I am hurt that despite the mandate, we could not form the government so far.”: Devendra Fadnavis

• “We will not resort to horse trading to form the government.”: Devendra Fadnavis

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut counters Fadnavis’ claims, says fully capable of forming govt in Maharashtra

• “We can form the government if we want, and we can install a chief minister from Shiv Sena.”: Sanjay Raut

• “Fadnavis denied assuring CM position for half of the tenure of the government but Uddhav Thackeray has said that the promise was made, I am sure Uddhav ji will himself reply to claims made by Fadnavis.”: Sanjay Raut

• “We have not made any statements against PM Modi and Amit Shah. But BJP has a history of forging alliance with those who have been critical of both the leaders.”: Sanjay Raut.

Can assure no such promise was made: BJP leader Gadkari backs Fadnavis’ claims

• We never gave any assurance on 50-50 seat sharing pact alliance to Shiv Sena. Rest will be decided by the governor: Nitin Gadkari

Infight spills out in open as Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray replies to BJP

• For the first time someone has accused me and Thackeray family of lying: Uddhav Thackeray

• Before Lok Sabha, during the talks they offered us deputy CM post which I rejected: Uddhav Thackeray

• Amit Shah had accepted my demand that power including CM post should be shared equally: Uddhav Thackeray

• I stopped talks now because Fadnavis said I was lying. I was hurt by his remarks that no such formula was decided: Uddhav Thackeray

• I still don’t consider BJP a rival party, but they should not lie: Uddhav Thackeray

• I had promised Balasaheb that there will be a Shiv Sena Chief Minister one day, and I will fulfill that promise, I don’t need Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis for that: Uddhav Thackeray

• Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis should understand that people of Maharashtra do not have faith in them: Uddhav Thackeray

• You (BJP) might have been shocked by my statements about other options. Today you (BJP) are claiming to form government without adequate numbers and without horse trading. If I think about my party, then they (BJP) set out to prove me wrong, Thackeray said

• I never shut door on talks. I will not accept if someone tries to prove me a liar: Uddhav Thackeray

• They (BJP) should stake claim to form government or else other have all options open: Uddhav Thackeray

• I have never criticised Modi ji. Whatever criticism was made, was on policy decisions and never on personal level: Uddhav Thackeray

• We had never closed the doors for discussion, they(BJP) lied to us so we did not talk to them. We have not yet held talks with the NCP: Uddhav Thackeray

• It is very sad that while cleaning the Ganga their minds became polluted. I felt bad that we entered into an alliance with the wrong people: Uddhav Thackeray

• Our family has been working for generations for people. We have never been known to lie or betray: Uddhav Thackeray

• Maharashtra should decide whether they want people who lie in power or those who tell the truth: Uddhav Thackeray

• Let BJP approach Sena MLAs. Let them try [to poach]. But if they do so, will it be acceptable to the people of Maharashtra?: Uddhav Thackeray