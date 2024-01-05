'Not banana republic': Bengal governor's 'Constitution' warning to TMC govt on ED attack

Kolkata: West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday called the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials by TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan's supporters, “alarming, deplorable and a ghastly incident”. In a strongly worded rejoinder, he said Bengal isn't a "banana republic" and the government should stop "barbarism and vandalism" in the state. He warned that if the Mamata Banerjee government fails to perform its basic duties, “the Constitution of India will take its course”. North 24 Parganas: The windows of a vehicle in which a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was traveling are broken after it was attacked during a raid in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali. (ANI)

"It is a ghastly incident. It is alarming and deplorable. It is the duty of a civilised government to stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy. If a govt fails in its basic duty, then the Constitution of India will take its course. I reserve all my constitutional options for appropriate action. This pre-election violence should find an early end, and this is the beginning of that end." he said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"Bengal is not a banana republic. The government should stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy," he added.

The supporters of the politician assaulted the officials as they went to raid his house in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The mob also vandalised their vehicles.

The agency is conducting raids in 15 places in Bengal; Sajahan's house was one of those locations.

The politician is considered a close aide of Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick.

As the officials reached his house, a huge number of TMC supporters gheraoed them and the central forces. They were roughed up.

The officers were forced to leave their damaged vehicles behind and take autorickshaws and two-wheelers to safety.

Also read: ED team attacked in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas: Officials

Two officers were taken to hospital for treatment.

West Bengal minister and TMC Leader Shashi Panja claimed the central forces provoked the TMC supporters.

"Any kind of violence is not supported by TMC but the villagers were complaining that they were provoked by the central forces which were accompanying the investigative agencies. MoS Nisith Pramanik has been talking about cooperative federalism that Bengal lacks in federalism. Federalism means that there should be good relations between the Centre and the state. The Centre must cooperate with the states. But what we see here and Nisith Pramanik, you should answer, have you even asked for the MNREGA funds which are due to Bengal? Have you ever asked the Center why they are not providing funds for housing for the rural poor? You never raised your voice for this.," she said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal BJP has demanded from union home minister Amit Shah an NIA probe into the attack.

With inputs from ANI