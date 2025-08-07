‘Not diplomacy, it's bullying’: Owaisi on Trump's tariffs; slams Modi too

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday strongly criticised US President Donald Trump for imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, terming it an act of “bullying” and accusing the Modi government of remaining silent on the issue. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi(PTI)

The new tariff, signed under an executive order by Donald Trump on August 6, raises the total import duty on Indian goods entering the US to 50 per cent. The White House cited India’s continued imports of Russian oil as a national security and foreign policy concern, calling it an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to the United States.

Reacting to the decision, Owaisi took to social media platform X to condemn the move and raised concerns over its potential impact on Indian trade and employment.

“Trump just slapped another 25% tariff on India, taking it to 50%, because we bought oil from Russia. This isn't diplomacy, it's bullying by the buffoon-in-chief who clearly doesn't understand how global trade works,” Owaisi wrote.

He further underlined some aftereffects of the tariffs, saying, “These tariffs will hurt Indian exporters, MSMEs, and manufacturers. It'll disrupt supply chains, deter FDI, and hit jobs hard."

Slamming the Narendra Modi-led government, he said, "But why will Narendra Modi care? Where are those BJP muscle-flexers now? Last time I'd asked if Modi ji would show his 56-inch chest when Trump imposed 56% tariffs. Trump stopped at 50%,” the Lok Sabha member's post read.

India responds to Trump's additional tariffs

According to the US president's executive order, while the initial 25 per cent tariff takes effect on August 7, the newly added levy will be implemented after a 21-day period.

The new tariff will apply to all Indian goods entering the US, with exceptions for goods already in transit or those meeting certain exemptions.

Meanwhile, the external affairs ministry said, "The United States has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India."

Its statement added, “It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest. We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.”