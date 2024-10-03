Not following Anvar, will stay with LDF: CPM-backed independent MLA Jaleel

CPM-backed Independent MLA and former minister KT Jaleel underlined his allegiance to the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Wednesday, dismissing speculations that he would follow in the footsteps of Nilambur MLA PV Anvar who left the fold. KTJaleel, the MLA from Thavanur in Malappuram and former minister for higher education in the first Pinarayi Vijayan-led cabinet. (PTI)

At a press conference, Jaleel, the MLA from Thavanur in Malappuram and former minister for higher education in the first Pinarayi Vijayan-led cabinet, said he would not have any political association with Anvar.

“I will continue to have friendship with Anvar, but I will firmly disassociate from his political outlook or the party he has declared to form. I will continue to be associated with LDF and go ahead with public service. I will be a fellow traveller with the CPI(M),” Jaleel told reporters.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jaleel, who recently wrote a book, said that he would declare his future political ambitions, sending off speculations that he may be planning to shift away from LDF like Anvar as well. The MLA had also said that he would not contest any future elections.

Jaleel said that while he agreed with some of the allegations that Anvar has made about possible involvement of police in confiscating of gold from smugglers, he disagreed with others especially with regard to the charges made against political secretary to CM, P Sasi.

“Anvar should have waited for the investigation report. It will come soon,” said Jaleel.

Anvar announced his separation from the LDF after making strong charges against the CPI(M) top leadership and CM Vijayan over some of the allegations he made against ADGP MR Ajith Kumar and P Sasi. The Nilambur MLA also said on Wednesday that he would form a new political party.