‘Not in restricted list’: Man questions use of ‘Vimal’ ads at Noida metro station, DMRC responds

Attaching images of the advertisement promoting Vimal ‘Elaichi’ (cardamom), the user said the item is “related to intoxicating substances that can easily make a person addicted.”

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation ( DMRC ) on Friday responded to a user’s question about the advertising of items related to ‘intoxicating substances’ at a metro station in Noida , which featured a surrogate advertisement for Vimal Pan Masala.

“Please do not damage the dignity and decorum of the Metro by putting up such advertisements,” Saransh Sagar, a digital marketer and public speaker, posted on X, tagging the DMRC account.

The promotion is an example of surrogate advertising, where other products under the same brand name are advertised to keep the brand visible while actually promoting products whose advertisements are banned. Such items include pan masala, tobacco, and alcohol.

Delhi Metro responds In response to the original post, the DMRC said the “advertisements mentioned above are not included in this restricted list.”

It added, “Thank you for your suggestion. The Delhi Metro rents out advertising space in metro stations and trains to increase its revenue. The license agreement includes a ‘restricted list,’ which covers items that cannot be advertised. The advertisements mentioned above are not included in this restricted list…”