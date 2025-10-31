Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ‘Not in restricted list’: Man questions use of ‘Vimal’ ads at Noida metro station, DMRC responds

    Attaching images of the ad promoting Vimal ‘Elaichi’, the user said the item is “related to intoxicating substances that can easily make a person addicted.”

    Published on: Oct 31, 2025 3:09 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday responded to a user’s question about the advertising of items related to ‘intoxicating substances’ at a metro station in Noida, which featured a surrogate advertisement for Vimal Pan Masala.

    The user said the item is “related to intoxicating substances that can easily make a person addicted.” (X/@saranshsagar999)
    The user said the item is “related to intoxicating substances that can easily make a person addicted.” (X/@saranshsagar999)

    Attaching images of the advertisement promoting Vimal ‘Elaichi’ (cardamom), the user said the item is “related to intoxicating substances that can easily make a person addicted.”

    ALSO READ | Delhi Metro update: Services from 5:15am at 2 stations for Chhath Puja returnees, 40 extra trips to cut pollution

    “Please do not damage the dignity and decorum of the Metro by putting up such advertisements,” Saransh Sagar, a digital marketer and public speaker, posted on X, tagging the DMRC account.

    The promotion is an example of surrogate advertising, where other products under the same brand name are advertised to keep the brand visible while actually promoting products whose advertisements are banned. Such items include pan masala, tobacco, and alcohol.

    Delhi Metro responds

    In response to the original post, the DMRC said the “advertisements mentioned above are not included in this restricted list.”

    It added, “Thank you for your suggestion. The Delhi Metro rents out advertising space in metro stations and trains to increase its revenue. The license agreement includes a ‘restricted list,’ which covers items that cannot be advertised. The advertisements mentioned above are not included in this restricted list…”

    This is because the advertisement was a surrogate ad promoting Vimal Elaichi while also advertising the Vimal brand, which sells Vimal Pan Masala.

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/‘Not In Restricted List’: Man Questions Use Of ‘Vimal’ Ads At Noida Metro Station, DMRC Responds
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes