Not informed by Mysuru administration about temple demolition plans: Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru

The Karnataka government on Wednesday said that it was not informed by the Mysuru district administration of its temple demolition plans and termed the action as “wrong”, assuring to discontinue the drive.

KS Eshwarappa, minister for rural development and panchayat raj, said all deputy commissioners will be told not to take hasty action. “The government will sit, decide and then direct what needs to be done,” he said.

“There is a fear among people about action to demolish temples. I would like to tell all the state’s people that when there is a BJP government in place, the decision to demolish the temple in Mysuru is wrong.”

The statements come days after a video showed the Mysuru district administration demolishing a temple.

The Karnataka high court had pulled up authorities for failing to take action against illegal structures built on government land, prompting the Mysuru district administration to act. On August 12, the HC said the Supreme Court has stated that all illegal religious structures that were built after September 29, 2009 shall not be tolerated.

Eshwarappa said, “This was not just about temples but also that the alleged illegal structures include churches and mosques as well. The BJP government will protect all of them.”

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured to discuss the issue in the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Prathap Simha, BJP MP from Mysuru-Kodagu, had used the incident to mobilise support from the Hindu community against the drive. He had even termed churches and mosques as “just prayer halls”, justifying the focus to protect temples.

The incident had also seen a rare bonhomie between the BJP and the opposition parties which came together to condemn the incident.

Eshwarappa said the action of the administration has given people who protect Indian culture the right to question why only temples were targeted.