Not just Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow too battling air pollution; check AQI list

The national capital continues to breathe ‘severe’ air with the air quality index (AQI) reading at 417, according to the pollution tracker Breezometer. With the GRAP Stage 4 already in place in the Delhi-National Capital region, the city government has announced the reintroduction of the Odd-Even scheme in the capital. This system restricts the usage of vehicles based on the last digit of their license plates on particular days. But it is not just Delhi that is battling air pollution alone. Several Indian cities including metros are breathing polluted air.

Huge air pollution seen near Bandra Worli Sea Link at Bandra, in Mumbai.(Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

An AQI between 0-50 is considered to be good. The AQI between 51 and 100 is considered to be satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-450 severe. An AQI figure of above 450 falls in the severe plus category.

Here are the AQIs for various Indian cities on Monday. Mumbai City- 230Kolkata- 259Chennai- 39Bengaluru-77Hyderabad- 124Lucknow- 340Ahmedabad - 212Jaipur- 251Patna- 304Ranchi-107In another development, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking the setting up of a permanent expert committee at the district level for assessment of pollution.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it was purely a policy matter.

"Do you think pollution is going to end if we have committees all over districts across the country," the bench also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was quoted by PTI as saying.

When the bench expressed disinclination to entertain the matter, the counsel for the petitioner withdrew the PIL and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

