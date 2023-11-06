Ghaziabad, Faridabad most polluted in NCR; Gurugram, Noida log 'severe' AQI

Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and Haryana's Faridabad are the most polluted cities in the national capital region (NCR) on Monday, pollution tracker Breezometer's data shows. All the major cities in the national capital region have today logged air quality index (AQI) values of over 400. An Air Quality Index (AQI) display board outside Mausam Bhawan, in New Delhi. (PTI)

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-450 severe. An AQI figure of above 450 falls in the severe plus category.

Per the agency, both Ghaziabad and Faridabad's AQI touched 500, triggering health concerns among the residents of the cities. Gurugram's AQI was 401. Noida and Greater Noida logged AQI values of 401 and 487. Here's the list of AQI values of the NCR cities.

New Delhi - 416.

Noida - 401.

Ghaziabad - 500.

Gurgaon - 401

Faridabad - 500

Greater Noida - 487

Interestingly, cities near the national capital region displayed better AQI values -- Hapur- 365, Manesar- 335 and Palwal-148.

The Delhi government on Monday said it will implement the Odd-Even scheme between November 13 and November 20.

"The ban that was imposed on BS-III petrol vehicles and BS-IV diesel vehicles will be continued in GRAP-4... Except for LNG, CNG and electric trucks of the essential commodities and essential service vehicles, other trucks are banned entry into Delhi...In GRAP-3, demolition work at Flyovers, overbridges and power transmission pipelines was given an exemption...Now they are also banned," Delhi minister Gopal Rai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said an increased wind speed is likely to improve the pollution situation on Monday.

"As per the forecast, the wind speed will be 12km/hour tomorrow, 7th November and if the speed reaches 10 to 12 km/hour, then there is a possibility that the level of pollution accumulated here might disperse. Similarly, the wind speed will be 8-10 km/hour on 8th November. It is expected that the speed of wind will increase on 7th and 8th November which will reduce the level of pollution," he added.

Apart from the Odd-Even rule, the government has directed schools to suspend physical classes, barring classes 10 and 12, till November 10.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON