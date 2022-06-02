Not just Pandits, all Hindus target: Vivek Agnihotri after bank manager killed in J&K

Vivek Agnihotri, director of the controversial movie The Kashmir Files, on Thursday, reacted to the killing of a bank manager belonging to Rajasthan in Kashmir and said now not only Kashmiri Pandits but all Hindus are being targetted by terrorism which has been a "collaborative work of past 70 years between ISI, Islamic terror organisations, Abdullahs, Muftis and Hurriyats". "Congress and commies have acted as partners in crime. New collaborators are Arvind Kejriwal and Khalistani groups," the director posted in a long Twitter thread. Also Read: Video shows man who shot dead bank manager in J&K's Kulgam

"The Narendra Modi government has been working with a strategy of integrating broken Kashmir with Bharat. Abrogation of article 370, infusing patriotism, exchange of govt officers, cultural infusion etc are brilliant moves," Agnihotri tweeted adding that if these succeed, then Rahul Gandhi's Congress will get exposed and Muftis and Abdullah will lose their multi-billion dollar empire.

"So this terror-nexus is provoking terrorists to succeed in creating a genocide-like situation. Desperate Arvind Kejriwal wants to increase AAP's political footprint so they chose to play with fire," he tweeted.

"The global forces don't want Narendra Modi to win 2024. So this terrorism against Hindus suits them. This anti-Humanity and anti-India stand of global forces suits Arvind Kejriwal, Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis," the director who has recently threatened to sue Oxford University Union for cancelling his event said.

"Absolute silence of Muslim community gives an ideological and emotional support to terrorists. Unless, Muslims stand up for Hindu victims and unite against TERRORISM like their Hindus brothers & sisters, there is very little hope. The onus is on Muslim community too," he wrote.

On Thursday, a bank manager was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district adding to the series of incidents where non-locals are being targetted. On Monday, Rajini Bhall, a school teacher, was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam.

“Bank Manager Vijay Kumar of Rajasthan killed by Terrorists in Kashmir. Now it’s not just against Pandits, it’s against all Hindus. Time for@narendramodi govt to wage a war against terrorism. Also, it’s time for Muslims to speak against terrorism and stand up for Hindus,” Vivek Agnihotri tweeted.

