A viral video and Akal Takht's 'anti-Guru' tag for Bhagwant Mann: Big row in Punjab

A big controversy has erupted in Punjab after allegations of chief minister Bhagwant Mann disrespecting Sikh Gurus in a now-viral video. The AAP leader, though, claimed he was not the person in the clip. He rubbished allegations that he disrespected Sikh Gurus, and accused political opponents of spreading a smear campaign to defame him.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has accused his opponents of spreading a smear campaign to defame him.(@BhagwantMann X)

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This comes a day after the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of Sikhs, declared the Punjab CM a 'Guru Dokhi' (anti-Guru) and 'Khalsa Panth Virodhi' (anti-Khalsa Panth) over the controversial clip. The Sikh clergy also accused Mann of misleading them about the video's authenticity.

The footage, seemingly in some kind of a room, allegedly shows a man purportedly resembling the chief minister consuming alcohol and splashing liquor on photographs of Sikh Gurus.

ALSO READ | Row as Akal Takht head calls Mann ‘anti-Panth’, AAP objects

‘Not me’, says Mann

In a video message, Mann categorically denied that he was the man seen in the clip.

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{{^usCountry}} "I completely reject this video," he said. Recalling his earlier appearance before the Akal Takht in January, Mann said he had already clarified that the person in the footage was not him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I completely reject this video," he said. Recalling his earlier appearance before the Akal Takht in January, Mann said he had already clarified that the person in the footage was not him. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The person seen in the video does not match my height and physique," he said. "But I am surprised at how the people sitting at the highest position of religious bodies are indulging in such false propaganda at the behest of their political bosses," Mann said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The person seen in the video does not match my height and physique," he said. "But I am surprised at how the people sitting at the highest position of religious bodies are indulging in such false propaganda at the behest of their political bosses," Mann said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Sikh clergy also directed the Sikh community to "shun ties" with Mann and summoned all Sikh MLAs in Punjab, irrespective of party affiliation, along with members of the Punjab Cabinet, to appear before the Akal Takht on June 29 in connection with the state's anti-sacrilege law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sikh clergy also directed the Sikh community to "shun ties" with Mann and summoned all Sikh MLAs in Punjab, irrespective of party affiliation, along with members of the Punjab Cabinet, to appear before the Akal Takht on June 29 in connection with the state's anti-sacrilege law. {{/usCountry}}

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"They are indulging in mudslinging to defame me. Because I am taking decisions for the protection of water, 'gurbani', farming and the youth, which they cannot tolerate at all," he added.

The chief minister said he respected the Akal Takht as the supreme Sikh institution but questioned appointments within religious bodies.

"Punjab lives in my heartbeat and I am working day and night for Punjab," he said.

All about the case

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The row started after a complaint was filed against Mann earlier this year. The complaint accused him of making remarks about 'Guru ki Golak' and of acting in an objectionable manner with photographs of Sikh Gurus and slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in a viral video.

ALSO READ | Bhagwant Mann set to return as Punjab CM in 2027, says Arvind Kejriwal

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj said Mann had told the Sikh clergy in January that the video was fake and created using AI. Gargajj said the Akal Takht later asked Mann to suggest forensic laboratories to examine the video, but did not receive any response from him.

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The Akal Takht then got the video examined by two central government-recognised forensic laboratories. Gargajj claimed that both labs found the video to be genuine and not AI-generated.

"The Guru Khalsa Panth cannot tolerate such actions under any circumstances," Gargajj said, as per PTI.

"The position of a chief minister is respectable. But chief minister Bhagwant Singh (Mann) lied before the Akal Takht (about the video)," he claimed.

"Representing the sentiments of the Sikh Sangat, today's gathering of the five Singh Sahibs declares Mann as 'Guru Dokhi' and 'Khalsa Panth virodhi'. The Guru Khalsa Panth is directed not to associate with him," Gargajj said while announcing the edict, PTI reported.

AAP alleges political motives

The ruling AAP questioned the forensic findings and accused the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of politicising Sikh institutions. AAP leader Baltej Singh Pannu said that while the reports may have ruled out AI manipulation, they did not identify the person seen in the video.

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"The report nowhere states who the person visible in the video actually is. Even if we accept the claim that the video was not generated through AI, the Jathedar must explain what the height of the individual seen in the video is," he said. "Does the height of CM Mann match the height of the person visible in the footage? Which hotel room is it where photographs of Guru Sahib are displayed, as is being claimed? The report has completely failed to establish who is actually visible in the video," Pannu added.

Opposition demands resignation

The Akal Takht's declaration led to sharp reactions from opposition in Punjab. State Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has demanded Mann’s resignation.

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Warring said that after being declared a 'tankhaiya' and following the directive asking the Sikh 'sangat' to stay away from him, Mann had lost the moral authority to continue as chief minister. "Respecting the supreme authority of Akal Takht Sahib and Sikh sentiments, Bhagwant Mann should immediately resign from the post of chief minister," he wrote.

Another controversy

The Akal Takht also criticised the Punjab government's Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, alleging that it was passed without proper consultation with key Sikh institutions.

The Sikh clergy said its objections to the law were ignored and accused the government of adopting an "obstinate and arrogant" stance, as per PTI. Due to this, all Sikh ministers in the Punjab Cabinet (except Mann) and Sikh MLAs across party lines have been summoned to appear before the Akal Takht on June 29. Explanations have also been sought from non-Sikh ministers.

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