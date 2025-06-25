‘Tiranga on my shoulders’: Shubhanshu Shukla after historic Axiom-4 launch

As the Axiom-4 mission successfully lifts off, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is on the path to create history. As the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft separated, Shukla, who is the designated pilot for the mission, confirmed the separation and hailed the mission for paving a new path for India's space exploration. Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others aboard the Dragon spacecraft.(@Axiom_Space)

Speaking to mission control, Shukla stated that the mission is not only the start of his journey to the International Space Station but the start of India's space programme.

“Namaskar, my dear countrymen! What a ride! We are back in the space once again after 41 years. It's wonderful. We are revolving around the Earth at a speed of 7.5 kilometres per second. The Tiranga on my shoulders tells me that I am with all of you,” said Shukla.

"This journey of mine is not a beginning to the International Space Station (ISS) but the era of India's Human Space Programme. I want all of you to be part of this journey. Your chest should swell with pride. Let's initiate India's Human Space Programme. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!" he added further.

First Indian to go to space in 41 years

Shuka's journey to the International Space Station marks India's first human spaceflight in 41 years. The first and last Indian to go to space was Rakesh Sharma in 1984.

Before the flight, Shukla, who is referred to as 'Shux' by the crew, stated that this journey to the ISS is not only his, but of 1.4 billion people.

“I truly believe that even though I, as an individual, am travelling to space, this is the journey of 1.4 billion people,” he told reporters.

The Axiom-4 mission carrying India's Shubhanshu Shukla, US' Peggy Peggy Whitson, Hungary's Tibor Kapu and Poland's Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski successfully lifted off on Wednesday - June 25.

The lift off comes after a series of delays and postponements which pushed the mission from May to June 2025.