Axiom-4 Mission Live Updates: Weather 90% favourable says SpaceX as India awaits Shubhanshu Shukla's launch

(L-R) ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu, US astronaut Peggy Whitson and Polish astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski pose for a picture ahead of the Axiom-4 mission,

Axiom-4 Mission Live Updates: After multiple delays and postponements, the Axiom-4 mission carrying India's Shubhanshu Shukla is set for launch on Wednesday. Ahead of the launch, SpaceX has given an "all clear" signal. As per NASA, the launch of the private space mission is set to take place around 2:31am EDT - 12:10 PM IST. The mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Axiom-4 mission marks the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The crew will travel on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after launching on the Falcon 9 rocket.

The crew for the mission includes - US' Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, will command the commercial mission. ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland, and HUNOR (Hungarian to Orbit) astronaut Tibor Kapu of Hungary will serve as the mission specialists. ISRO's Shubhanshu Shukla will serve as the pilot.

Axiom-4 Mission launch | Key updates

NASA, SpaceX and Axiom Space are targeting a launch at 2:31 am. The mission launch will be livestreamed across the globe on online platform.

The Axiom-4 launch today comes after the ISS mission was postponed at least six times due to bad weather conditions and technical difficulties.

Ahead of the launch of Wednesday, SpaceX has given an all clear and stated they are ready for the launch of the mission.