Axiom-4 Mission Live Updates: Weather 90% favourable says SpaceX as India awaits Shubhanshu Shukla's launch
Axiom-4 mission launch live updates: After six delays and postponements, the Axiom-4 mission carrying India's Shubhanshu Shukla is set for launch on Wednesday.
- 38 Mins agoAxiom crew to reach ISS on Thursday
- 43 Mins agoWhat is the Axiom mission about?
- 4 Mins agoWhich experiments will Shubhanshu Shukla carry out?
- 22 Mins ago‘Bringing laurels to Lucknow’ - What Shubhanshu Shukla's father said before Axiom 4 liftoff
- 46 Mins agoWhere to watch Axiom-4 launch?
- 51 Mins agoCrew to carry out 60 experiments at ISS
Axiom-4 Mission Live Updates: After multiple delays and postponements, the Axiom-4 mission carrying India's Shubhanshu Shukla is set for launch on Wednesday. Ahead of the launch, SpaceX has given an "all clear" signal. As per NASA, the launch of the private space mission is set to take place around 2:31am EDT - 12:10 PM IST. The mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida....Read More
Axiom-4 mission marks the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The crew will travel on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after launching on the Falcon 9 rocket.
The crew for the mission includes - US' Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, will command the commercial mission. ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland, and HUNOR (Hungarian to Orbit) astronaut Tibor Kapu of Hungary will serve as the mission specialists. ISRO's Shubhanshu Shukla will serve as the pilot.
NASA, SpaceX and Axiom Space are targeting a launch at 2:31 am. The mission launch will be livestreamed across the globe on online platform.
Axiom-4 mission LIVE updates: NASA is aiming for the Axiom-4 mission to reach and dock at the International Space Station 7am on Thursday, June 26. "Once docked, the private astronauts plan to spend about two weeks aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting a mission comprised of science, outreach, and commercial activities," NASA added.
Axkom-4 Mission live updates: The Axiom-4 mission is a private astronaut mission to the International Space Station and will “realize the return” to human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary, with each nation’s first government-sponsored flight in more than 40 years. According to Axiom, the mission will be these countries' second human spaceflight mission in history but it will be the first time all three nations will execute a mission on board the ISS.
The mission aims to carry around 60 scientific studies and activities representing 31 countries, including India, the US, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Nigeria, UAE, and nations across Europe.
Axiom-4 Mission live updates: The four crew members of the Axiom-4 mission as set to carry out 60 experiments during their time at the International Space Station.
Of this, India's Shubhanshu Shukla will carry out a total of seven experiments. These are -
- Myogenesis
- Food crop seeds in microgravity
- Sprouting salad seeds in the International Space Station (ISS)
- Voyager tardigrade
- Voyager displays
- Cyanobacteria in microgravity
- Space microalgae
IAF pilot Shubhanshu Shukla's father, Shambhu Dayal, expressed that his son's achievement brings pride not only to Lucknow but also to the entire nation.
"...His mission is set to launch around 12 noon IST. We are very eager to see his mission launch. We are delighted. Our blessings are with him, and we also pray to God for his mission to be completed well... He is fully prepared... It feels great to see all the posters that have been put up for him... He is bringing laurels to Lucknow, the state and our country... We are proud of him," Shambhu Sayal said, reported ANI.
Axiom-4 Mission launch: According to Axiom, Peggy Whitson is America’s most experienced astronaut and served as commander on the Axiom Mission 2, the second all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. During her record-breaking NASA career, she flew on three long-duration space flights and accumulated 665 days in space (now 675 after the Ax-2 mission), more than any other American astronaut or woman astronaut in the world.
Whitson has over 38 years of space and science experience with NASA, as a consultant and now as director of human spaceflight for AxiomSpace. Throughout her career, she has held various positions, including NASA’s chief of the Astronaut Office, two-time commander of the ISS, chair of NASA’s Astronaut Selection Board, chief of NASA’s Operations Branch, and deputy division chief for both Medical Sciences and the Astronaut Office, as well as co-chair of the US-Russian Mission Science Working Group.
During Ax-2, Whitson became the first female commander of a private space mission, adding to her accomplishment as the first female commander of the ISS, the only woman to serve as ISS commander twice, and the first woman, non military chief of NASA’s Astronaut Office.
Axom-4 mission launch: The official launch of the Axiom mission can be watched online on NASA+ website and can also be viewed on the Space X website. A live webcast of this mission will begin about two hours prior to liftoff, which can also be viewed on X @SpaceX.
Axiom-4 mission launch: After multiple delays, Axiom 4, carrying Shubhanshu Shukla along with three other crew members, is set to launch today. With this mission, Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will become the second Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 mission.
Shubhanshu Shukla is a serving IAF officer and a part of Indian Space Research Organisation’s historic Gaganyaan mission, India's first crewed spaceflight mission.
Axiom-4 Mission launch: Axiom Mission 4 (Ax‑4) is all geared up to take off to its destination, International Space Station (ISS), from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Wednesday.
As per the details shared by NASA, Axiom Space and SpaceX, the four member crew, including Shubhanshu Shukla, will be responsible for carrying out 60 experiments.
Axiom-4 mission launch: SpaceX, one of the companies involved in the private astronaut mission, has given the all clear for the Axiom-4 mission launch today.
“All systems are looking good for Wednesday’s launch of @Axiom_Space's Ax-4 mission to the @Space_Station and weather is 90% favorable for liftoff,” SpaceX wrote on X.
