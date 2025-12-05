‘Not only inappropriate, but wrong’: Centre on Rahul Gandhi's ‘LoP-foreign visitors meet’ claim

The Centre has responded to Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s claim of the union government advising foreign dignitaries visiting India to not meet the LoP, saying that such meetings outside the government are up to the visiting delegation to decide. The BJP-led government has reportedly rejected these allegations.(PTI)

This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting India for a 2-day state visit and will also hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi’s big claim, Priyanka and Dimple Yadav back him

While speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the Congress MP claimed that the government “suggesting” dignitaries to “not meet the LoP” breaks an old tradition.

"This has been a tradition. But these days, foreign dignitaries visit, or when I visit abroad, the government suggests that they not meet the LoP. This is their policy, and they do it all the time,” he said.

Gandhi added, “We have relations with everyone. LoP gives a different perspective. We too represent India. It is not just the government which does it. The government doesn't want the Opposition meeting people from outside. Modi ji and the Foreign Ministry don't follow this norm. It is their insecurity.”

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi also backed her brother’s claim. She said, “It is very weird. There is a protocol, and all visiting dignitaries meet the LoP. The protocol is being reversed by the government and all their policies are based on this. They don't want anyone to raise their voice…”

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav also came in support of the Opposition leader. She said, “Many traditions have changed; this is one more in that series. Whenever any foreign diplomat or leader came, they would meet both the ruling side and the opposition leaders. So the BJP is changing these traditions...."

BJP hits back, refutes allegations

The BJP-led government has reportedly rejected these allegations and said that it was up to the foreign dignitaries to organise meetings outside the government.

“During a visit, MEA organises meetings for the incoming dignitary with Government officials and Government bodies. It is up to the visiting delegation to organise meetings outside the government,” sources told ANI.

“Since June 9, 2024, the following leaders have met the Leader of Opposition: Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on June 10, 2024, Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Ching on August 1, 2024, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia on August 21, 2024, Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam on September 16, 2025 and Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon on March 8, 2025,” they added.

BJP leaders also hit back at Rahul Gandhi and called his remarks “inappropriate" and "factually incorrect.”

BJP MP Sambit Patra said, “The way Rahul Gandhi ji has spoken today is not only inappropriate, but I feel it is wrong. This does not present India in a good light. This statement is without any facts. Rahul Gandhi said that the Government of India does not allow the LoP to meet the foreign dignitaries who come because the Government of India has a sense of insecurity. Why would there be insecurity in the Government of India?”

He said that Rahul Gandhi was stirring an unnecessary dispute and was "overestimating himself."

“I would like to tell him that today India is the fourth-largest economic power. Today, India has a stature in the world, so there is probably no insecurity...I think he's overestimating himself,” he added.

Notably, Putin arrived in India on Thursday for a 2-day state visit. He will hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.

