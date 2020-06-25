e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Not the way women react’: Karnataka court to complainant in rape case

‘Not the way women react’: Karnataka court to complainant in rape case

Granting advance bail to a rape accused, the Karnataka High Court has expressed its reservations about the genuineness of the complainant’s case while observing that her explanation that “after the perpetration of the act she was tired and fell asleep, is unbecoming of an Indian woman.”

india Updated: Jun 25, 2020 21:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
The court also found it difficult to believe at this stage that the complainant was subjected to rape on the false promise of marriage “in the given circumstances of the case.”
The court also found it difficult to believe at this stage that the complainant was subjected to rape on the false promise of marriage “in the given circumstances of the case.”(File photo)
         

Granting advance bail to a rape accused, the Karnataka High Court has expressed its reservations about the genuineness of the complainant’s case while observing that her explanation that “after the perpetration of the act she was tired and fell asleep, is unbecoming of an Indian woman.”

The court also found it difficult to believe at this stage that the complainant was subjected to rape on the false promise of marriage “in the given circumstances of the case.”

The complainant is the employer of the accused for the past two years, it noted.

“Nothing is mentioned by the complainant as to why she went to her office at 11 pm; she has also not objected to consuming drinks with the petitioner and allowing him to stay with her till morning; the explanation offered by the complainant that after the perpetration of the act she was tired and fell asleep, is unbecoming of an Indian woman,” Justice Krishna S Dixit observed.

“This is not the way our women react when they are ravished,” the judge further observed while allowing the plea on June 22.

Agreeing that the charges of rape, cheating and intimidation against the petitioner were serious in nature, the court observed that “seriousness alone is not the criteria to deny liberty to the citizen when there is no prima facie case from the police.”

The court took note of a letter allegedly written by the complainant that she would withdraw the complaint if a compromise was brought about.

“Nothing is stated by the complainant as to why she did not approach the court at the earliest point of time when the petitioner was allegedly forcing her for sexual favours,” the court observed.

Further, the judge also found no ground to deny the accused advance bail as the victim did not offer any explanation for not alerting the police or the public about the conduct of the petitioner when she had been to a hotel for dinner and the petitioner, having consumed drinks, came and sat in the car.

The court imposed a slew of conditions on the petitioner while granting him the relief including the execution of a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and not tampering with evidence.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

tags
top news
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
Imran Khan calls Osama Bin Laden a ‘shaheed’ in parliament, gets hammered
Imran Khan calls Osama Bin Laden a ‘shaheed’ in parliament, gets hammered
Delhi, Maharashtra among 5 states likely to get first lot of Covid-19 drug
Delhi, Maharashtra among 5 states likely to get first lot of Covid-19 drug
Delhi L-G reverses Covid order on home isolation after meeting CM Kejriwal
Delhi L-G reverses Covid order on home isolation after meeting CM Kejriwal
‘Not the way women react’: Karnataka court to complainant in rape case
‘Not the way women react’: Karnataka court to complainant in rape case
Five times Sourav Ganguly gave it back to the opposition as India captain
Five times Sourav Ganguly gave it back to the opposition as India captain
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In