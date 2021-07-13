Not vaccinated? Submit Covid negative reports every week: Goa to school teachers

PANAJI: The Goa education department has asked all teaching and non-teaching staff to get vaccinated “without any further delay”, cautioning that teachers who do not get vaccinated will have to submit a negative Covid test report every week.

In a circular issued by the state education department, director of education DR Bhagat said those teachers who either cannot get vaccinated nor can get themselves tested every week will need to produce a doctor’s certificate explaining the medical reasons why they should be exempted from being able to produce either report.

“In the interest of the health of the students, all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the schools should get vaccinated urgently without any further delay. The staff who do not get vaccinated for any reason, must submit [an] RT-PCR report possibly weekly to attend their duties in the school,” Bhagat said in a circular issued on Tuesday.

“The teaching and non teaching staff members must also ensure that their family members are also vaccinated without any further delay as a precaution to prevent any transmission through them,” he added.

As in other parts of the country, schools in Goa have remained closed for students since March last year when the central government opted for a national lockdown and have not reopened since then. As of now, only online classes are held.