Noted Kannada poet KS Nissar Ahmed dies at 84

india

Updated: May 03, 2020 23:34 IST

Well known Kannada poet K Sheikh Haider Nissar Ahmed died in Bangalore at the age of 84 on Sunday after a bout of illness. Nissar Ahmed was a winner of Padma Shri, Sahitya academy award, Karnataka Rajyotsava award as well as Pampa and Nadoja awards apart from several others.

Ahmed was considered a key pillar of the Navya movement in Kannada literature. While he is known for his several notable works like Manasu Gandhi Bazaru, Mandondige Mathukathe, Sanje Idare Mele and various other offerings, it was Nithyothasava a poetry collection he released in 1974 which brought him eternal fame.

One of the songs in the collection ‘Jogada Siri Belakanalli’ which celebrates the natural beauty of Karnataka is almost seen as an unofficial state anthem. Ahmed was also the President of the 73rd Kannada Sahitya Sammelan held in 2007 at Shivamogga.

Leaders across party lines condoled the death of the poet with CM Yediyurappa saying his death was a ‘irreparable loss’ to Kannada language and its literature. Former CM Siddaramiah, KPCC President D K Shivakumar, JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy and several others have condoled the demise of Nissar Ahmed.