'Nothing can compensate for the loss': Israel official offers help to family of Kerala woman killed in rocket attack

Israel’s deputy chief of Mission to India, Rony Yedidia Clein, said on Thursday that the family of Soumya Santosh, who was killed in a rocket attack by Hamas, will be taken care of by the Israeli authorities.

“The family will be taken care of by the Israeli authorities in compensation for what happened, although nothing can ever compensate for the loss of a mother and wife,” Clein was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Clein also said that she has been in touch with the family of Santosh from Kerala, who died during a rocket attack in the Israeli city of Ashkelon. Clein extended her condolences to Santosh’s husband, adding that Israel will help in flying her mortal remains back to India.

“We've been in touch with the family. She was talking to her husband when this happened and I can imagine how horrendous it's for the husband. I can only sympathise with what he must be feeling,” Santosh told ANI.

Thirty-two-year-old Soumya Santosh, who hailed from Idukki, had been working in Israel for the last seven years. She was employed as a house help at a Jewish household in Ashkelon at the time of her death. On Tuesday afternoon, during a video call with her husband back home, the building she was residing in was hit by a rocket fired by Hamas.

“She was complaining about the worsening situation and I heard a huge explosion. When I called her after ten minutes there was no answer,” her husband told HT.

Israeli ambassador Ron Malka had reached out to Santosh’s family on Wednesday, to extend his condolences to her near ones. Malka drew a parallel between Santosh’s nine-year-old son Adon and Moshe Holtzberg, a Jewish boy who survived the 26/11 siege of Chabad House but lost both his parents, and the tragedies they both suffered at a young age.

"My heart goes out to her 9-year-old son, Adon, who has lost his mother at such a young age and will have to grow up without her. This evil attack reminds me of little Moses, who also lost his parents during the 2008 #Mumbaiattacks. May God give them strength and courage," Malka tweeted.

The on-going conflict between Israel and Palestine started after clashes on May 7 at the revered site of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City.